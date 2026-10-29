Ghana: Breast Cancer Claims Nearly 2,000 Lives Yearly - Gender Minister

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has expressed concern over the number of deaths from breast cancer, saying Ghana records about 5,000 new cases annually, with nearly 2,000 deaths.

She said the figures underscored the urgent need for the country to move beyond awareness campaigns to early detection, timely medical care and stronger community support for people affected by the disease.

Speaking at a breast cancer campaign organised by the Lordina Foundation in partnership with the Ghana AIDS Commission at Krowor in Accra yesterday, Dr Lartey said figures cited by the Ghana Health Service in 2025 showed that "out of the 5,000 new cases, we lose almost 2,000 people every year".

Dr Lartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Krowor, said the campaign, held on the theme, "Let Us Move Beyond Awareness to Action," brought together health professionals, traditional authorities, community leaders, breast cancer survivors and residents of the municipality.

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She said behind the statistics were mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, colleagues and friends whose lives and families were affected by the disease.

The situation, she said, called for stronger awareness, early detection and timely access to appropriate medical care.

Dr Lartey noted that the national theme for this year, "Every Story Is Unique, Every Journey Matters," was a reminder that everyone affected by breast cancer deserved dignity, compassion and support.

She said tackling the disease required more than medical treatment, as a diagnosis could disrupt employment, affect small businesses, reduce household income and increase caregiving responsibilities.

The situation was particularly worrying for women in vulnerable circumstances, including those in the informal sector, who might have limited financial security or access to support during treatment and recovery.

"We must therefore work together to promote supportive environments where affected persons can access appropriate care, receive emotional and practical assistance and continue to live with dignity," she said.

Dr Lartey commended breast cancer survivors who shared their experiences at the campaign, saying their stories helped people understand the realities of the disease and encouraged others to seek medical attention early.

She urged both women and men to pay attention to unusual changes in their bodies and consult qualified health professionals for appropriate screening and follow-up care.

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The Minister also called on families, employers, community leaders and institutions to show understanding, challenge discrimination and provide practical support to affected individuals and their families.

"Breast cancer should never be a reason for discrimination, shame or isolation," she said.

Dr Lartey urged traditional and religious leaders, community organisations, families and residents of Krowor to help spread accurate information and encourage early action.

She said breast cancer awareness and prevention messages should reach homes, churches, mosques, workplaces, markets and community gatherings beyond organised campaigns.

The Minister commended the First Lady, the Ghana AIDS Commission and the Lordina Foundation for organising the campaign and bringing stakeholders together to advance the cause.