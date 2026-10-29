Ghana/Senegal: GOC Names Captains, Flag Bearer for Dakar Youth Olympics

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has named beach volleyball player Daniel Lamptey as captain of Team Ghana for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

Table tennis player, Joanita Borteye, was also appointed deputy captain, while badminton player, Obapomba Adu-Mintah, was selected as Ghana's flag bearer for the Games scheduled from October 31 to November 13, 2026.

A statement from the GOC said Lamptey, who has recorded notable achievements on the continental stage, would lead the Ghanaian contingent at the global youth sporting event.

Borteye earned the deputy captaincy after impressing in recent competitions, including winning the U-15 mixed doubles title at the 2026 ITTF-Africa Youth Championships held in Accra.

Adu-Mintah, described as the most decorated athlete in Ghana's squad, will carry the national flag during the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games.

The trio would spearhead Team Ghana's quest for success at the Youth Olympics, which is expected to attract athletes from 206 countries.

Ghana would compete in eight disciplines: athletics, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, judo, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo.

Team Ghana has participated in all three previous editions of the Youth Olympic Games, with its best performance coming in 2014 when Martha Bissah won gold in the women's 800 metres at the Games in Nanjing, China.