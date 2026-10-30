Africa: Nigeria Sweeps Podium As Jimoh Wins 16th Pan-African Scrabble Championship

Published: October 28, 2026

MONROVIA -- Nigeria swept the top three places at the 16th Pan African Scrabble Championship, with top seed Abdulmumin Jimoh taking the continental title and the US$7,000 winner's prize after four days of play at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

Jimoh finished the 32-round tournament with 23 wins, nine losses and a cumulative spread of plus 1,760.

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Fellow Nigerian George Ezinore matched Jimoh's 23-9 record but finished second on spread, plus 1,005, earning US$4,500. Ezinore won his final game 493-430, but Jimoh's superior spread secured the title.

Emmanuel Umujose completed the Nigerian sweep in third with a 21-11 record and a plus 1,489 spread, collecting US$3,500.

Kenya's Gitonga Nderitu finished fourth at 21-11 with a +1,290 spread. Nigeria's Larry Etuwa finished fifth at 21-11 with a plus 1,087 spread, earning US$2,000, while Ghana's Charles Tachie Menson finished sixth at 21-11 with a plus 1,008 spread, taking home US$1,750.

Nigerians John Aiyedun, Tega Okiemute, Victor Godwin and Segun Derojaye also finished among the leaders.

Liberia Struggles at Home

Host Liberia fielded 34 players, and three finished in the top 15.

Roland Boykai was the best-placed Liberian, finishing 12th at 20-12 with a plus 175 spread and earning US$400. Jonathan Wesley was 14th at 19-13 with a plus 1,258 spread, and Ben Gologo Garkpah was 15th at 19-13 with a plus 927 spread, also earning US$400.

Veteran Fomba Swaray placed 21st at 19-13 with a plus 321 spread. Reigning Liberian champion Joseph Gegeh finished 22nd with 18 wins and a plus 341 spread.

Kyeremateng Tops Women's Field

Ghana's Betty Kyeremateng was the highest-placed woman, finishing 13th overall at 20-12 with a minus 184 spread. She received US$750.

Nigeria's Sophia Ekeruche, 15, the youngest player in the field, finished 25th with 18 wins and an 859 spread.

The championship drew 110 players from seven countries: Liberia, Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Kenya.