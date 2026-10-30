Ethiopian Arrivals Fleeing Moyale Conflict Into Northern Kenya Rise to Nearly 50,000 - 'Situation Remains Fluid': UN

The ongoing drought and rising insecurity forced Rukia Yaarow Ali to leave her home in Somalia, to seek refuge in Daadab refugee complex in northern Kenya.

Addis Abeba — Approximately 50,000 people have crossed from Ethiopia into northern Kenya following violent clashes around Moyale, with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warning that further arrivals could overwhelm already strained local services and resources.

"As of 29 October, an estimated 50,000 people had arrived in Moyale, Marsabit County," IOM said, adding that the arrivals were staying with local communities along the border, while others had sought shelter at five temporary sites.

"Thousands of people have crossed into Kenya seeking safety, and most are being sheltered by local communities," said Nomagugu Ncube, IOM Kenya chief of mission. "The situation remains fluid, and the numbers of arrivals could increase in the coming days."

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IOM said the immediate needs include water, shelter, healthcare, basic supplies, sanitation, and protection services. The agency said the Kenyan government and humanitarian partners are preparing a response targeting up to 80,000 people in anticipation of further arrivals. It is also supporting displacement assessments and planning emergency assistance, including shelter materials, essential household items, water tanks, and water purification tablets.

The agency is working with the Kenyan government, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Department of Refugee Services, and other humanitarian partners to monitor cross-border movements and identify priority needs. IOM cautioned that the arrival figures remain preliminary and could change as further information becomes available.

The influx follows escalating conflict in Moyale, along the boundary between Ethiopia's Oromia and Somali regions, following a dispute over the raising of a Somali Regional State flag and the killing of 13-year-old Diqqoo Jaataan Aagaa on October 18.

Subsequent clashes between security forces from the two regions spread to seven districts, prompting civilian causalities, property destruction and residents to flee across the border.

While some areas have reportedly experienced relative calm, the displacement continues to place pressure on host communities and humanitarian services in northern Kenya.