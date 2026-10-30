Ethiopia: As Tens of Thousands Flee Ethiopia to Kenya, UN Agency Warns of Growing Humanitarian Needs

Aquintero82/Wikimedia Commons
A map showing the location of Kenya (in orange) and Ethiopia (in green).
30 October 2026
allAfrica.com
By Peter Kenny

Geneva — The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says humanitarian needs are growing in an unfolding crisis on the Kenya–Ethiopia border as ongoing clashes on the Ethiopian side have forced tens of thousands of people to cross into Kenya in search of safety.

Significant cross-border movements at Moyale have been reported since Oct. 22.

“According to local authorities, up to an estimated 50,000 people have crossed into Kenya,” said Fatima Mohammed-Cole, the UNHCR Representative in Kenya.

“The figure remains fluid as registration and verification efforts continue, amid reports of further crossings,” she said in a statement.

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Many of those fleeing are women and children.

The UN official said that while some affected people are staying with relatives and in host communities, others have sought shelter in temporary locations such as schools and churches.

- FOOD: THE URGENT NEED

“Food remains the most urgent need, alongside safe drinking water, emergency shelter, sanitation and health care,” said Mohammed-Cole.

UNHCR has deployed an emergency team to Moyale and is working closely with the Kenyan government.

It is working alongside the UN migration agency, IOM; the UN children’s agency, UNICEF, the UN World Food Programme, the Kenya Red Cross Society, and other humanitarian partners, to support the national and local response.

UNHCR said it is mobilising emergency relief supplies, including essential household items and temporary shelter materials, to support nearly 12,000 people, with efforts underway to increase assistance as needs grow.

The agency is supporting ongoing assessments of protection and humanitarian needs.

“We are also working with the authorities and partners to identify safer accommodation options, further away from the border, for those fleeing violence,” the UNHCR official said.

According to Chatham House researchers, “Although Tigray has seen conflict before, this time there is a risk that hostilities could extend into Eritrea and Sudan,” they wrote.

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