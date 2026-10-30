Nigeria: Zamfara Hails MSF Over Support Against Diphtheria Outbreak

29 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Zamfara State Government has commended Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) for supporting efforts to contain the diphtheria outbreak in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, gave the commendation during a visit to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) to assess response activities being implemented by MSF.

She said collaboration between the state government and development partners was crucial to strengthening the outbreak response, preventing further transmission and ensuring that affected persons received appropriate medical care.

The commissioner urged residents to cooperate with response teams and promptly report suspected cases of diphtheria to the nearest health facility for assessment and treatment.

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She stressed that community participation, early detection and prompt medical attention were essential to controlling the spread of the disease and protecting public health.

Maradun reaffirmed the state government's commitment to working with relevant partners and stakeholders to strengthen disease surveillance, improve case management and protect residents across Zamfara.

Also speaking, the Emergency Project Coordinator of NIMERT, Abdoulaye Mahmoudoune, commended the state Ministry of Health and relevant authorities for their support and commitment to improving health outcomes.

Mahmoudoune expressed satisfaction with the efforts to contain the outbreak, strengthen disease surveillance and build local capacity to respond effectively to public health emergencies.

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