Ethiopia: Putin Hails Ethiopia-Russia Trade Surge to $1.3 Billion

Addis Ababa — Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the sharp growth in bilateral trade between Russia and Ethiopia, which exceeded 1.3 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026.

Putin underscored Moscow's commitment to deepening economic and trade cooperation with Ethiopia.

"I would like to highlight the substantial growth in bilateral trade, which exceeded 1.3 billion USD in January-September this year. This is more than double the figure for the whole of 2025," he said.

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Speaking during talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on October 28, Putin said trade between the two countries had more than doubled the total recorded for the whole of 2025.

He described Ethiopia-Russia relations as friendly and constructive, highlighting promising opportunities for large-scale cooperation in energy, agriculture, industry, peaceful space exploration, science, healthcare and education.

"We have many promising large-scale projects across a wide range of areas, from energy, agriculture and industrial cooperation to the peaceful exploration of outer space, science, healthcare and education," he said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to deepening its longstanding relations with Ethiopia. He also described bilateral ties and his personal contacts with PM Abiy as friendly, substantive and constructive.

He recalled their recent meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September, where the two leaders reviewed key areas of bilateral cooperation, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian President also emphasized the countries' coordination on international affairs through the United Nations, BRICS and other multilateral forums.

He said Russia fully supports Africa's emergence as one of the key centres of the emerging multipolar world order.

President Putin added that Moscow would pay particular attention to expanding trade and economic cooperation with African countries, ensuring food and energy security, and developing healthcare.

He further wished Ethiopia success in hosting the 2027 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Addis Ababa.

He noted that the Third Russia-Africa Summit would conclude with the adoption of a declaration and a new Action Plan of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum covering 2027-2029.

The meeting, he said, provided an opportunity to continue discussions on strengthening the multifaceted relations between Ethiopia and Russia, alongside current regional and international issues.