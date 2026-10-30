Africa: Russia-Africa Agricultural Ties Key to Strengthening Food Security, Says Analyst

Nairobi — African countries must demand greater participation in production, processing and trade as they deepen economic partnerships with Russia and other global powers, Kenyan public policy analyst Raphael Obonyo has said.

Obonyo argues that the continent should move away from a trade model in which it exports raw materials before importing finished products at higher costs.

He says African countries want partnerships that transform their natural resources into prosperity for their populations, rather than reinforce their dependence on external markets for manufactured goods.

The analyst says this requires increased investment in local processing industries, technology transfer and skills development to enable African economies to capture more value from their resources.

He identifies agriculture, energy, transport and infrastructure as critical sectors where Russia and other major economic powers could deepen investment and cooperation with African countries.

Obonyo says discussions on Russia-Africa relations should therefore focus on practical opportunities that support local production and industrial development.

He adds that technology transfers and training programmes would be essential in strengthening Africa's productive capacity and enabling countries to participate more meaningfully in global value chains.

The analyst further calls for diversified trade arrangements, payment systems and logistical routes linking African countries with Russia and the BRICS economic bloc.

He says such measures would help expand economic opportunities while supporting Africa's ambition to secure a greater role in the global econom