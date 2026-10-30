Nigeria: Borno Parents Seek Tinubu's Intervention As 78 Children, Teacher Remain in Captivity

Abuja — Parents of Margi community in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts to secure the release of 78 schoolchildren and a teacher abducted from Mussa and Lassa communities in separate incidents.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the Chairman of the Margi community, Malla Gadzama, said 42 children were abducted from Mussa on May 15, 2026, while 36 children and a teacher were taken from Lassa on June 29, during the period of the National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations.

The community said the victims had remained in captivity for months despite repeated appeals to the government and other relevant authorities.

Another community member, Frank Kudla, said the abductors had communicated with the government but had not contacted the victims' families directly.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that the community understood that the government was the only party aware of the kidnappers' demands, leaving the families without direct information about the situation.

"We asked the government to resolve quickly so that our children can be released," he said.

Kudla added that the families had received assurances from the Borno State Government that the children would be returned, but they were still awaiting their release months later.

Gadzama said the community had previously held press conferences in Maiduguri and at the National Assembly to draw attention to the abductions, but the efforts had yet to secure the victims' freedom.

The community's secretary, Gambo Kadiri, expressed concern that President Tinubu might not have been fully briefed about the situation, although the community could not establish whether the president had received information about the incidents.

Kadiri said the community had also written to the National Security Adviser (NSA) but had yet to receive a response. He called on the relevant authorities to treat the matter with urgency and sustain efforts to secure the victims' release.

Kudla said attempts to secure an audience with the Senate President and other National Assembly authorities had also been unsuccessful, prompting the community to hold another press briefing to draw attention to the matter.

The community said it might consider a procession to the National Assembly to press lawmakers to engage the Presidency and security agencies over the continued captivity of the children and their teacher.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The community called for coordinated rescue efforts involving federal and state authorities, as well as regular communication with the affected families without compromising the safety of the victims.

It also urged the government to establish a designated liaison arrangement through which families could receive verified information and raise concerns about the situation.

The community called for psychosocial and welfare support for the affected families, alongside medical care, rehabilitation and educational assistance for the children upon their return. It further urged the authorities to strengthen security around vulnerable schools and communities to prevent future abductions.

Appealing to civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders, professional associations, women's and youth groups, and the media, the community urged sustained public attention to the victims' plight.

It also cautioned journalists against publishing information that could endanger the children or compromise rescue efforts.