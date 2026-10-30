Nigeria: Alleged Cyberbullying - Sowore Seeks Adjournment, Trial Resumes November 3

29 October 2026
This Day (Lagos)

The trial of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, over alleged cyberbullying was stalled on Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja following his absence and a letter seeking an adjournment.

At the mention of the case, prosecuting counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), noted that the defendant was absent from court.

Defence counsel, T. O. Etonyeaku, who said she was holding the brief of Sowore's lead counsel, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), told the court that the politician was in Ekiti State for his presidential campaigns.

Etonyeaku subsequently prayed the court for a stand-down to enable another senior lawyer, who was earlier in court before the commencement of proceedings, to arrive and conduct the defence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Umar, drew the attention of both lawyers to a letter written to the court by Sowore and asked Kehinde whether he was aware of it.

The prosecution counsel denied being copied on the letter, arguing that it was wrong for an accused person represented by a lawyer to bypass counsel and write directly to the court without copying the other party.

He added that since there was no evidence that Sowore had discontinued the services of his lawyer, Olumide-Fusika, he ought not to have written personally to the court.

Kehinde, however, conceded to an adjournment in the interest of justice.

The prosecuting lawyer also noted that the defence was yet to respond to the written address he filed, as ordered by the court, on the issue of whether he could be subpoenaed to testify as a defence witness.

Justice Umar subsequently adjourned the case until November 3 for the adoption of addresses and continuation of the defence.

Sowore is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS) over posts he published on X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook in August 2025, in which he described President Bola Tinubu as a "criminal" and accused him of lying about the level of corruption in the country.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.