Nigeria: I'll Work Closely With Kwankwaso If Elected, Obi Reassures

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has reiterated willingness to work closely with his vice-presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, to move the country forward.

Obi gave the assurance on Thursday during a town hall meeting in Enugu, where he engaged supporters and stakeholders on the country's challenges and his vision for national development.

The former Anambra State governor said they would work together to tackle insecurity and restore safety across Nigeria if elected president in 2027.

He said that securing lives and property would be a priority of his administration, promising to confront the security challenges threatening communities and livelihoods across the country.

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The presidential candidate regretted that the current administration had failed to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, which he maintained was the primary responsibility.

Obi assured voters in the South East to vote for him because of his competence and ability to tackle challenges facing the nation.

He challenged other presidential candidates to meet and discuss their plans, and warned the people not to be deceived by rhetoric and propaganda.

On education, Obi said he would declare a state of emergency on education to enable his administration to tackle the issue of out-of-school children head-on, hinting that Nigerian children deserved quality education.

In his remarks, the vice-presidential candidate of NDC, Kwankwaso, advised that nobody should be deceived by ethnicity, saying, "It's obvious that Nigerians are going through numerous difficulties".

Kwankwaso lamented that people were facing challenges like insecurity, unemployment, poverty, hunger and so many other challenges.

He explained that the only solution to achieve a new Nigeria was unity, diligence, perseverance and willingness.

He urged Nigerians to come out en masse to cast, protect and follow up on their votes until results were announced, noting that it was not a one-man show but a collective responsibility.

Also, Sen Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, described Obi and his running mate, Kwankwaso, as the "best presidential ticket" to lead Nigeria.

Umeh expressed confidence that the South-East would rally behind Obi in the 2027 presidential election, urging the people to remain resolute and resist attempts to intimidate or discourage them from pursuing their political choice.

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He also commended the resilience of supporters who, according to him, ensured that the meeting held despite reported attempts to frustrate the gathering.

The senator further praised Kwankwaso for his efforts to build support in Northern Nigeria, expressing optimism that the Obi-led ticket could attract votes across the country.

Umeh urged the people of the South-East to use their votes to make a strong political statement in 2027, declaring his support for Obi's presidential ambition and calling on the region to unite behind the project.

(NAN)