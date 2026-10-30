Mali: Critic of Mali's Junta Forcibly Disappeared Six Months On

Locate, Release Mountaga Tall and His Son

Six months after their abductions, Mountaga Tall, an outspoken critic of Mali's junta, and his son, Cheick Mamadou Tall, remain missing, their fate unknown, and the Malian authorities silent. Every day that passes without news raises fears for their safety and deepens their family's anguish.

Unidentified gunmen abducted Tall in Bamako, Mali's capital, on May 2. Tall's son went missing on May 16 after receiving a call informing him that he could deliver belongings to his father, who was reportedly being held at an undisclosed location.

Radio France Internationale reported in July that the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances had urged Mali's authorities to locate and protect Tall and his son.

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International media suggest that Malian intelligence services may be holding Tall in a secret facility. Malian authorities, however, have neither acknowledged detaining Tall or his son nor provided information about their location, legal status, or health, despite requests from Tall's family and a legal team.

Tall, who was a government minister between 2014 and 2017, was initially aligned with Mali's military authorities but later emerged as a critic of the junta who opposed the military-led government's dissolution of political parties.

The disappearances of Tall and his son fit a broader crackdown on political opposition, media and dissent under Mali's military junta, which seized power in 2021. Authorities have suspended and banned media outlets, dissolved civil society groups, ended multiparty politics and subjected critics to arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance. Since Tall's abduction, other political figures and their relatives have reportedly been abducted by masked gunmen, a modus operandi associated with Malian intelligence services and some remain missing.

Under international human rights law, an enforced disappearance occurs when state authorities or their agents detain a person and then refuse to acknowledge the detention or disclose the person's fate or whereabouts, thereby placing the person outside the protection of the law. Victims of enforced disappearance face a heightened risk of torture and execution.

Enforced disappearance inflicts profound suffering on families, leaving them uncertain about whether their loved ones are alive or dead and denying them justice. Malian authorities should immediately disclose the whereabouts of Mountaga Tall and his son, ensure their safety, and release them.

Ilaria Allegrozzi, Senior Sahel Researcher