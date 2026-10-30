Nigeria: 2027 - Peter Obi Rolls Out Plans for Nigeria, Challenges Tinubu On Borrowing

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, spoke on Thursday evening during the NDC's Town hall meeting at Amadeo Event Centre in Enugu.

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has outlined his plans for Nigeria if elected president in the forthcoming general election.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, spoke on Thursday evening during the NDC's Town hall meeting at Amadeo Event Centre in Enugu.

Plans on electricity, insecurity

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Mr Obi vowed to solve Nigeria's electricity crisis by ensuring the generation, transmission and distribution of at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity if elected president in 2027.

The former governor identified electricity as a major priority of his administration if elected, stressing that reliable power supply was necessary to revive industries, create jobs and stimulate economic activities in the country.

"As I promised, we will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity, because we want industrial work," he said.

For context, Nigeria's total available electricity generation is approximately 5,403.3 megawatts, according to September 2026 data from the Transmission Company of Nigeria's National Control Centre.

The NDC candidate also pledged to address Nigeria's worsening insecurity, assuring that his administration would take decisive action against the issue in the country.

"As president of Nigeria, I will unite Nigeria. As president of Nigeria, I will secure Nigeria. We will deal with security," he assured.

Education, corruption and health

Mr Obi equally pledged to declare emergencies in education and the fight against corruption.

He said he would also ensure access to primary healthcare in every ward across the country.

The former governor argued that Nigeria needs a leader with the competence, capacity, compassion, commitment and character to address its economic and security challenges and restore public confidence in the country's governance.

"Today, our country is suffering. Today, people are hungry. Today, our children do not have employment. Today, Nigeria is not secure," he said.

The NDC candidate asked Nigerians to elect a president who can unite the country, secure lives and property, and create an environment for economic growth.

"As president of Nigeria, I will unite Nigeria. As president of Nigeria, I will secure Nigeria. We will deal with insecurity," he vowed.

Mr Obi further contended that public funds must be deployed for the benefit of citizens, and promised to ensure greater transparency and accountability in government expenditure and borrowing.

"People must stop stealing public money. Public money must be used for public good. That is why I am making my commitment. We will be accountable, we will be open," he said.

The former governor assured that, under his administration, Nigerians would be informed about the purpose of government borrowing and how borrowed funds were utilised.

The NDC candidate stressed that he would treat education and healthcare seriously to ensure children have access to schooling and that every ward in the country has primary healthcare services.

Obi challenges Tinubu to account for borrowing

President Bola Tinubu recently submitted a letter to the National Assembly requesting a new loan.

The president's letter sought approval to process external loans worth $20,517,755,901 and €1,045,083,643 under the 2026-2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Plan.

But at the town hall meeting, Mr Obi challenged Mr Tinubu to campaign across the country and provide details on his administration's performance since 2023, including how he used the loans he took.

The former governor contended that Nigerians deserve to hear directly from politicians seeking their votes and to evaluate their records and policy proposals before making electoral choices.

The NDC candidate also faulted the president's foreign travels, demanding explanations on government expenditure.

"We are asking him, please spend at least 36 days and go round Nigeria and tell them what you have been doing for the past three years," he said.

Mr Obi maintained that presidential candidates should engage Nigerians across the country rather than remain in Abuja and solicit support from voters without sufficient public engagement.

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"He must go round Nigeria and tell them what he used nearly $100 billion he borrowed for," he said.

'Corruption, criminality and disunity affecting development'

Earlier at the town hall meeting, political economist Pat Utomi urged Nigerians to push for a change in the country's leadership.

Mr Utomi, a professor, stressed that corruption, criminality and disunity had undermined Nigeria's development aspirations.

The economist expressed hope that Mr Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would save Nigeria if elected.

"We come before you to say to you that we have done our research and I know that a combination of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso will deliver Nigeria," he said.

The professor recalled that he celebrated his 60th birthday at the same venue on 6 February and then appealed to Nigerians to make the next year's anniversary memorable by voting for Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso.

"All that is left is for all of us to ensure that the people come out massively, vote, defend their votes, and a new Nigeria will begin," he said.