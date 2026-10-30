Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Teacher in Nasarawa, Demand N50m Ransom

Gunmen have abducted a primary school teacher, Mrs Amina Hussaini, from her residence in Kuru community, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, and demanded N50 million ransom.

A family member, Suwaiba Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to our reporter by telephone on Thursday.

She said her sister, who teaches at an LEA Primary School in Kuru, was abducted on Tuesday while her husband was away in Lafia on an assignment.

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According to her, the kidnappers contacted the family after the abduction and demanded N50 million for the teacher's release.

Abdullahi said the family had been thrown into confusion over how to raise the money.

She added that when a family member serving as a mediator tried to persuade the kidnappers to reduce the ransom, they abruptly ended the call.

The family member said the relatives had been appealing to members of the public for assistance to secure the victim's release.

She added that the victim remained in captivity and that the incident had been reported to the police.

Abdullahi appealed to well-meaning individuals, security agencies and the Nasarawa State Government to intervene to secure her sister's safe and unconditional release.

The spokesperson for the Nasarawa State Police Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, said he had also seen reports of the abduction on social media and would make enquiries before providing further information.