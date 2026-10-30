Nigeria: NSCDC Suspends Officer Over Misuse of Firearm in Abuja Market

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has suspended an officer for allegedly firing shots into the air during a confrontation with traders at Kubwa Market, Abuja.

A statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, on Thursday in Abuja, said that the incident took place on Sunday.

Afolabi said that the officer who was arrested by the FCT Police Command, acted unprofessionally.

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He quoted the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi as directing an Orderly Room Trial to determine the personnel's level of culpability in the alleged offence.

Audi emphasised the corps zero tolerance for misuse of firearms or any form of professional misconduct.

"The action of the officer is a gross violation of the rules of engagement and misuse of firearms which is a breach of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the corps and as such will attract appropriate sanction.

"The alleged officer is therefore stripped of all official responsibilities and relieved of his assignment pending the conclusion of all disciplinary proceedings by the already well established committee.

"Outcome of the trial and internal disciplinary process will be made public upon conclusion," the commandant general said.

The NSCDC boss reassured members of the public of the corps' commitment to protecting lives and upholding professional standards at all times no matter the circumstances.

According to him, the corps will never tolerate or shield any officer whose actions jeopardises public safety or violates operational guidelines. (NAN)