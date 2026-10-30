Nigeria: Borno Community Seeks Release of 78 Abducted School Children

Marghi community in Borno State has appealed to the federal government and to Governor Babagana Zulum to intensify efforts towards the rescue of 78 schoolchildren and a teacher abducted from Mussa and Lassa communities in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The community, while addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, appealed to the authorities not to forget their wards who had spent five months in captivity.

On May 16, 42 students and pupils were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists from Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira/Uba Local Government Area.

Similarly, on June 29, suspected terrorists also invaded Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, also in Askira/Uba LGA, abducting 36 students and one teacher.

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Speaking on behalf of the community, Secretary of the Marghi community, Malla Gadzama, said the continued captivity of the children and their teacher for 140 days has led to fear, anguish and uncertainty in the area.

He said every passing day brings the same painful questions. "Where are our children? How are they surviving? When will they return?"

He said the children were not abducted while committing an offence or wandering around in the community but in school seeking knowledge and preparing for a better future for themselves and the country.

"What was their crime? Is it now a crime to go to school? Why has the pursuit of knowledge, education and a purpose exposed children to hazard and captivity? They are not merely numbers in a security report. They are sons and daughters. They are brothers and sisters. They are friends and classmates. The abducted teacher is a member of a family, a community, a mother and a wife, waiting desperately for a safe return. Behind every person in captivity, whether children or adults, is a household whose life has been painfully disrupted."

While acknowledging the assurances given by the government, he said assurances alone cannot end what they are going through.

"Families need meaningful communication, sustained action, and above all, a safe return of their loved ones. Their families deserve the same protection, compassion and urgency that every Nigerian family should expect from its government. No community should be forgotten. No child should become invisible because of where that child comes from."

He called for clear responsibility, effective coordination, and sustained follow-up through the agencies involved in securing their release.

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"Our families have held on to hope through tears and sleepless nights. Their strength is weakening; their faith is being tested daily. Please, Mr President, bring our children home.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mobilise security and intelligence agencies to secure the victims' release and called on Zulum to prioritise their rescue in engagements with the Federal Government and relevant security agencies.