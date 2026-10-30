Nigeria: Tinubu Inducts 5 Helicopters, Inaugurates Presidential Air Fleet Hangar

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday inducted five newly acquired helicopters into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) inventory.

The move was part of efforts to address the insecurity challenges and strengthen military operations across the country.

Tinubu performed the induction alongside the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke; the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.

The five aircraft, inducted into the NAF Order of Battle at the Presidential Air Fleet hangars, were delivered to the service in September 2026.

They comprise two Airbus H-125 helicopters and three AW109 Trekker B helicopters.

Speaking at the ceremony, Aneke said the AW109 Trekker helicopters would enhance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, close air support, armed reconnaissance and combat search and rescue operations.

He added that the H-125 helicopters would improve rotary-wing availability and give commanders greater flexibility across operational theatres.

He further explained that, "Within the period covered by our one-year assessment, five new helicopters were delivered in September 2026. These comprised three AW109 Trekker helicopters and two H125 helicopters.