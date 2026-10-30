Nigeria: 2027 - Makinde Urges Nigerians to Reject Ethnic, Religious Politics

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has charged Nigerians to reject ethnic and religious politics.

Makinde said the call had become imperative since the prevailing situation in the country does not discriminate on the basis of religion or ethnicity.

Speaking at the APM South-East town hall meeting in Enugu, Makinde stated that the party had consulted Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones to develop solutions to unemployment, poverty, insecurity, and the trust deficit presently experienced between leaders and citizens.

He promised to prioritise job creation, skills training, and manufacturing as part of APM's agenda for Nigeria, adding that its manifesto is scheduled for unveiling in November.

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Makinde explained that the party's agenda rested on four pillars: economic recovery, security restructuring, education reform, and a reset of the socio-political space.

"We do not simply manufacture policies out of thin air. We listen to our people, hear what they want to see, and incorporate their expectations into our agenda," Makinde said.

The presidential candidate disclosed that the party had partnered with Skill Reset Nigeria to train one million young Nigerians in skills intended to improve their employment prospects.

He also identified high interest rates and inadequate access to long-term financing as major obstacles to manufacturing, promising to create a business environment that would encourage entrepreneurship and sustainable job creation.

While calling on Nigerians to reject religious and ethnic divisions, Makinde argued that the country's challenges affect everyone.

Accusing the ruling party of creating a hostile environment, Makinde urged supporters to protect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and use them in the 2027 election, alleging that political opponents were distributing money to buy support and destroying the party's campaign materials.

"Let them pull down our posters. Let them destroy our billboards. But please, keep your Permanent Voter Cards and be ready to use them to vote. They cannot take your thumbprints away from you. That is what you will use to send them out of power.

"Our message to you today is this: Please reject all forms of division along religious or ethnic lines. The challenges we face do not discriminate on the basis of religion or ethnicity," he said.

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The governor also criticised President Bola Tinubu's planned trip to Saudi Arabia to pray for Nigeria, saying leaders should combine prayers with honesty.

"Prayers can also be answered here in Nigeria. Please, we will remain here, pray for our country, and pray for our leaders because Nigeria belongs to all of us," Makinde said.

Also speaking, APM National Chairman Yusuf Dantalle called on Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and support Makinde, citing the Oyo governor's reported support for the President in 2023.