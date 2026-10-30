Nigeria: Osimhen Welcomes Second Child With Partner Stefanie

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his partner, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Liora Audrey.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his partner, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Liora Audrey.

Galatasaray, Osimhen's Turkish club, announced the birth in a statement congratulating the couple and wishing their newborn a healthy and happy life.

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"Our Football A Team player Victor Osimhen and Stefanie have welcomed a baby girl into the world," the club said.

"We congratulate the couple Victor and Stefanie; we wish their newborn baby Liora Audrey a long, healthy, and happy life!"

The announcement comes two weeks after Ladewig, a model, escaped injury in a three-vehicle crash in Istanbul, Türkiye, while eight months pregnant.

The accident occurred on 13 October in the Mithatpasa neighbourhood of Kemerburgaz, within Istanbul's Eyupsultan district, according to reports by Türkiye Today and the Demirören News Agency.

Ladewig was reportedly driving an SUV when it collided with a light commercial vehicle before veering into another SUV travelling in the opposite direction.

Although the vehicles sustained damage, no injuries were reported.

Ladewig was taken to a private hospital in Istanbul's Maslak area for precautionary medical examinations because of her pregnancy. She was subsequently discharged after the checks.

Osimhen, 27, is a key member of Nigeria's Super Eagles and plays for Galatasaray in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The birth adds to the striker's family life as he continues his professional football career in Türkiye.