Liberia: Cabinet Office Chief Urges Stronger Accountability

The Director General of the Cabinet Office, Nathaniel Kwabo, has called on government officials and institutional focal persons to strengthen accountability, improve coordination, and ensure the effective implementation of government decisions and presidential directives in Liberia.

He said building a well-structured society in which decisions are clearly defined and effectively implemented would contribute to national development and create a better future for current and unborn generations.

The Director General reminded participants that serving in government is a privilege, not a sign of superiority over other citizens.

He stressed that public officials have a responsibility to serve the Liberian people, ensure the delivery of essential services, and remain committed to their duties regardless of their positions or titles.

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He urged institutional focal persons to be bold in engaging ministers, heads of institutions, and senior government officials on decisions and directives requiring implementation.

He emphasized that regular consultations, effective communication, and consistent follow-ups were necessary to ensure that decisions made at the highest levels of government translated into tangible results.

The Cabinet Office chief said focal persons must closely monitor presidential directives, consult relevant authorities, and work with the Cabinet Office to address challenges affecting implementation.

He cited the importance of coordination with institutions, including the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, to ensure that government decisions receive the necessary attention and follow-up.

The Director General also announced that the Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) would be expanded to lower levels of government institutions, extending performance monitoring and accountability beyond senior officials.

Under the proposed arrangement, employees would be assigned clear objectives and performance targets aligned with commitments their respective ministers make to the President.

He explained that the expansion would help ensure that employees across government institutions work toward common objectives and contribute to achieving agreed targets.

The system is also intended to strengthen accountability by making employees more responsible for delivering results within their respective areas of authority.

The Director General emphasized that every government employee has a role to play in improving institutional performance, implementing government decisions, and ensuring that public services respond to the needs of citizens.

He identified the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development as a key national programme requiring collective commitment and coordinated implementation across public institutions.

According to him, the agenda contains important development targets expected to be achieved by 2029 or 2030, in line with Liberia's broader Vision 2030 aspirations.

He urged institutional focal persons to take ownership of the implementation process, stressing that their responsibilities extend beyond observing government activities to actively ensuring that decisions are carried out.

The Director General noted that the success of the government's development agenda would depend partly on the commitment of public officials to their responsibilities, the effectiveness of institutional coordination, and the ability of government agencies to translate policy commitments into measurable results.

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He further emphasized that decisions taken today would affect millions of Liberians, both now and in the future, making accountability and effective performance essential to achieving national development objectives.

The Cabinet Office chief concluded by encouraging institutional focal persons to maintain open communication with the Cabinet Office and report challenges affecting their responsibilities.

He assured participants that they could engage him and his staff for assistance when implementation difficulties arise, reaffirming that teamwork, accountability, and effective coordination remain essential to improving government performance and delivering on Liberia's development goals.