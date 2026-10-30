Liberia: U.S. Investors Eye Liberia

MONROVIA, — The United States has disclosed growing interest among American companies in Liberia's mining and energy sectors, with several businesses exploring long-term investment opportunities in the country.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kristin Gilmore made the disclosure Wednesday, October 28, at the opening of the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Expo (LIMEC 2026) in Harbel, Margibi County.

Gilmore said several American private-sector delegations have visited Liberia in recent months, reflecting increasing commercial interest in the country's mineral resources, energy infrastructure and investment potential.

"The commercial interest is real, and the momentum is real. The question is no longer whether American businesses are considering Liberia. They are. The question is whether Liberia can attract them and give them confidence to stay, invest and grow," she declared.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the U.S. diplomat, Liberia's ambition to attract foreign investment, develop its mining and energy sectors and increase domestic mineral processing aligns with Washington's efforts to diversify global supply chains and secure access to critical minerals.

She disclosed that the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) reaffirmed Liberia's eligibility for a second compact last year, with the proposed programme focusing on mining and electricity sector reforms to encourage private investment and economic growth.

Gilmore also announced that the U.S. Trade and Development Agency is finalizing a grant to assess Liberia's railway infrastructure capacity in support of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's vision for a multi-user railway system.

"Multi-user rail is key to unlocking opportunities in Liberia's minerals and agricultural sectors. We welcome the government's commitment to this vision and look forward to timely passage of legislation establishing a transparent, independently regulated, multi-user rail system," she said.

The Chargé d'Affaires emphasized that attracting sustained foreign investment requires transparent regulations, predictable policies, reliable electricity and fair access to infrastructure.

Citing S&P data, she noted that developing a new mine takes an average of 18 years, underscoring the importance of a stable investment climate for long-term projects.

"Investors need transparent and predictable rules, fair access to infrastructure and an electricity sector that welcomes private investment," Gilmore stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She reaffirmed Washington's willingness to support Liberia's reform agenda and strengthen commercial partnerships between businesses in both countries.

Gilmore said American companies could contribute technical expertise, workforce training, technology transfer and investment to Liberia's mining and energy industries.

She also emphasized the importance of expanding local supply chains, developing infrastructure and creating employment opportunities as Liberia seeks to compete in international markets.

"The United States is committed to being a strategic partner and advocate for both American and Liberian businesses. Because when Liberia's economy grows, our strategic partnership deepens," she said.

The U.S. diplomat expressed optimism that discussions at LIMEC 2026 would translate into concrete investment agreements and long-term economic partnerships.