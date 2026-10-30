Ghana: Ampem Darkoa Edge Edo Queens to Secure CAF Champions League Spot

30 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

AMPEM Darkoa Ladies have booked their place at the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League after defeating Nigeria's Edo Queens 3-2 in the continuation of the WAFU Zone B qualifying final.

Afishata Mohammed proved decisive yesterday in Egypt, rising to head home from a corner kick and secure a crucial goal for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in a fiercely contested encounter that resumed following an appeal.

The fixture originally took place on September 5 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where the two sides played out a 2-2 draw before Edo Queens prevailed in the penalty shootout.

Ampem Darkoa subsequently challenged the outcome, prompting the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to review the matter. The appeal was upheld, with CAF directing that the match resume from the beginning of extra time, giving both teams another opportunity to determine the winner on the pitch.

Related Articles

When play resumed, Ampem Darkoa seized their chance, with Mohammed's crucial header proving decisive as they edged past their Nigerian opponents to secure qualification for the continental showpiece.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.