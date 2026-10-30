Ghana: Ampem Darkoa Edge Edo Queens to Secure CAF Champions League Spot

AMPEM Darkoa Ladies have booked their place at the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League after defeating Nigeria's Edo Queens 3-2 in the continuation of the WAFU Zone B qualifying final.

Afishata Mohammed proved decisive yesterday in Egypt, rising to head home from a corner kick and secure a crucial goal for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in a fiercely contested encounter that resumed following an appeal.

The fixture originally took place on September 5 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where the two sides played out a 2-2 draw before Edo Queens prevailed in the penalty shootout.

Ampem Darkoa subsequently challenged the outcome, prompting the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to review the matter. The appeal was upheld, with CAF directing that the match resume from the beginning of extra time, giving both teams another opportunity to determine the winner on the pitch.

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When play resumed, Ampem Darkoa seized their chance, with Mohammed's crucial header proving decisive as they edged past their Nigerian opponents to secure qualification for the continental showpiece.