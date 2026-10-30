Ghana: Kotoko, Medeama Face-Off Sunday

KUMASI Asante Kotoko will be looking to return to winning ways when they host joint league leaders, Medeama SC, in their Matchday 9 Ghana Premier League encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

One of the biggest fixtures on the league calendar, the clash promises to keep spectators on the edge of their seats as both teams showcase some of the finest players on the local scene.

If last season's entertaining 2-2 draw at the same venue is anything to go by, fans who throng the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday will get value for every cedi spent.

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Table-toppers, Medeama, come into the game on the back of five wins, two draws and one defeat from eight matches, while the hosts, who currently occupy eighth position, have recorded three wins, three draws and two defeats.

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In their last six meetings on home turf, Kotoko have had the upper hand, winning three, drawing two and losing one.

Against a Medeama side that is well-equipped in all departments, Kotoko will need to demonstrate greater attacking sharpness and dominance while maintaining defensive discipline to overcome the Tarkwa-based side. Medeama, meanwhile, will be determined to reinforce their title credentials by claiming victory, staying top of the table and fending off any threat from close contenders, Accra Hearts of Oak, who could also move ahead with a win this weekend.

Considering the current form guide and positions on the league table, one might be tempted to favour the visitors. However, the Porcupine Warriors have shown in recent times that they can rise to the occasion, setting the stage for what promises to be a closely contested encounter.

At the Debibi Presby Park in the Bono Region, Hearts of Oak will be chasing their fourth consecutive win when they travel to face debutants, Debibi United.

The Phobians have shown encouraging progress in recent weeks, with improved defensive organisation and greater attacking potency contributing to five wins in eight matches and giving supporters renewed optimism about their title ambitions.

However, some Hearts of Oak faithful will view the encounter with caution, as the club have struggled against newly promoted sides in the recent past. This has tempered expectations among some supporters ahead of the trip.

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In other matches, FC AshantiGold 04, who sit 10th on the league table, will begin life without their dismissed head coach and technical director, Abdul Karim Zito, assistant coach Ernest Okyere, and goalkeeper's trainer, Robert Dabo, when they travel to face Swedru All Blacks at the Swedru Stadium.

Aduana FC will host Berekum Chelsea in the Bono Derby at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa, while Basake Holy Stars welcome Dreams FC to the AAK II Sports Arena in Basake.

Heart of Lions will remain at the Kpando Stadium to face Bechem United, while third-placed Samartex FC take on Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena. Young Apostles will welcome Karela United to the Wenchi Stadium to complete Sunday's fixtures.

Ahead of Sunday's matches, Vision FC will seek to continue their steady climb away from the bottom end of the table when they face debutants, Port City, in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema New Town.