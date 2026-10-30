Ghana: Three Arrested Over Murder of Mobile Money Vendor At Kasoa

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old mobile money vendor, Christian Amponsah, at a guest house around Kasoa Second in the Central Region.

The suspects, identified as Felicia Osei Appiah, 59, Clement Opoku Yeboah, 24, and a female juvenile, were arrested on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Central East Region, DSP Victor Kofi Dosoo, said the arrests followed a report by the manager of the guest house where the incident occurred.

According to the statement, the deceased and the juvenile had booked a room for two hours but failed to come out after the booking period had elapsed, prompting the manager to check on them.

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Upon entering the room, the manager discovered Amponsah lying motionless in a pool of blood.

The statement noted that police officers who visited the scene found the deceased lying face down, with bedsheets, curtains and pillows covering his body.

It added that the body was conveyed to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for preservation, identification and autopsy.

The three suspects, the statement said, are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The Command assured the public that thorough investigations were ongoing and that steps were being taken to put the suspects before court.

It also thanked stakeholders whose timely information had assisted in apprehending the suspects.