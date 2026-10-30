Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Police Inspector, 11 Others in Kebbi

Residents of Karwa, Kestu and Waiwayi in Besse/Shanga riverine areas of Kebbi State have fled their communities as suspected members of the Lakurawa and Mamudawa terror groups killed 11 residents and a police inspector in a series of attacks they have launched on the communities.

The terrorists carried out a series of attacks on the communities in Besse and Shanga from the 22nd to 28 October, this year, Daily Trust gathered. During the attacks, they burnt houses and looted property as they moved along the River Niger bank from Kaoje to Besse.

A local who spoke to our corespondent, Aminu Usman, said the attack on the communities was devastating as the gunmen burnt houses and property before retreating to their hideouts.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said, "the attack took many of the villagers unawares. No one expected that the Lakurawa terrorists would attack us. The attack was carried out in a coordinated manner. They burnt our houses and looted our property. Many people have been rendered homeless and they have fled the communities," he said.

Though the police said five people were killed in an attack on October 26, while seven others died in attacks on October 28 in the Karwa, Kestu and Waiwayi area of the state, bringing the total to 12, including a police inspector, locals who spoke under condition of anonymity said over 23 people actually lost their lives in the Lakurawa/Mamudawa attacks on the communities of Koko Besse and Shanga areas of Kebbi.

A source said, "They killed people and took their valuables. They burnt motorcycles and broke into shops and took whatever they wanted."

He added that rumour of the attacks triggered the mobilisation of vigilantes known as Yan Sakai, who allegedly attacked some Fulani traders at Samanaji Market on October 22, 2026.

A resident who spoke to our correspondent said, "I know a man who lost four of his family members in the attack. As I speak, only a few people are left in the affected communities. Some of them who fled for safety during the attack are just returning on the assurance by the security agents and government that measures are being put in place to ensure our safety."

He called on the government to come to their aid as some of the residents have nowhere to stay.

Another resident, Aliyu Tailor Besse, said the attack was carried out by the Lakurawa terrorists group.

"What happened was that after attacking communities in Kaoje area of Bagudo Local Government, they started moving along the River Niger up to Koko Besse area.They were attacking communities along the River Niger as they moved towards Besse community. Many people were killed in the attacks. Prior to the attacks, those who saw them moving along the River Niger banks had raised an alarm calling on residents of the communities along the area to vacate. Some left, but many others stayed behind," he said.

Daily Trust gathered that a few days before the Karwa, Kestu and Waiwayi attacks, suspected members of the Lakurawa group also attacked Lafagu and other communities in Boya area of Kaoje, killing the village head, Alhaji Saidu Mujeli, and six others before leaving the area through the River Niger bank to attack other communities in Besse and Shanga.

It was gathered that despite the establishment of an army battalion in Kaoje to curtail the activities of terrorists, attacks have continued.

Police confirm attacks

Speaking to our correspondent, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, said "it's true that the attack happened but it did not happen in one day and not in one community. It started from the 22nd of this month. The casualties recorded was not in a single attack. They attacked many of the communities in the riverine area and that's why the figure of those killed rose to 12. A police inspector and 11 others were killed in the attacks."

He said members of the Lakurawa terrorists group had earlier attacked communities along the Karwa, Kestu and Waiwayi axis on 22nd of October, but security operatives repelled them. He said they later carried out attacks on the communities of Karwa, Kestu and Waiwayi on October 26 and 28.

"Although the joint security teams repelled the attacks, seven people unfortunately lost their lives, including a police inspector," he said.

He added that earlier, members of the Yan Sakai, had invaded Samanaji Market and killed Fulani traders.

"Our police tactical teams deployed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Besse, responded promptly to restore peace and prevent further carnage. However, three Fulani people lost their lives, while a police inspector sustained injuries in the line of duty," he said.

The state police spokesman said a tactical team of the police had been deployed to the troubled communities and normalcy is gradually returning to the area.

"The police have launched investigation into the attack and is following up on the attackers," he said.

'Attacks sign of frustration'

A security expert, who retired as a Captain in the Nigerian Army, Shehu Abubakar, told our correspondent that the attacks carried out by suspected members of the Lakurawa group in some communities of Kebbi, is a sign of frustration.

"You should understand that a battalion of the Nigerian Army was recently established at Kaoje area of Bagudo Local Government to curtail activities of the bandits and Lakurawa, operating in the area. The Lakurawa must leave the area to find a convenient place as base to carry out their attacks. They carried out their attack on the communities along the River Niger bank while migrating to another area to avenge the presence of the army base at Kaoje.

"They can no longer stay close to the area where the battalion is located. They migrated from Kaoje, through the bank of the River Niger, moving through communities of Samanaji, Dutsinmari, Zaria Kalakala, to where they started their attacks at Karwa, Kestu and Waiwayi. Now that they seem to have been displaced, the security agencies operating in the state should follow them up in every move they make so that they don't get a convenient place to settle. That way, they may be frustrated to move out of the state," he said.

Military bases in Kebbi

In the last two years, six Forward Operation Bases were established in Sakaba,Zuru,Yauri, Augie and Kaoje. The Battalion in Birnin Kebbi was upgraded to an Armoured Brigade, just as there is a battalion in Zuru.There are also army units in parts of Kaoje and other areas to strengthen military operations in the troubled communities of Augie, Danko Wasagu, Mahuta, Argungu, Arewa, Bagudo and Dandi, but the spate of killings occasioned by bandits and Lakurawa attacks remain a growing concern among residents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kebbi's killing fields

On Wednesday of last week, a large number of bandits invaded Dirin -Daji in Sakara Local Government Area of the state. It took the combined efforts of the security agencies in the area to disperse the attackers.

A week before the Kaoje district attack, three people were killed at Kasabo, a community in Saminaka, Yauri Local Government Area of the state. The community was attacked by the bandits in the early hours of the day when people were preparing to go about their daily activities. A resident, Aminu Usman, said their attackers came in large number to invade the community and that they killed three people while many others escaped through the bush.

A few days before the attack at Kasabo, suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorists group attacked the site of the construction company handling the Badagry-Ilela Supper Highway project at Gubba in Maiyama Local Government Area of the state, killing two soldiers and a Chinese national. The attackers were said to have crossed into Kebbi from Kebbe area of Sokoto, to carry out the attack, it was gathered.

Efforts to get comments from the state government proved abortive, but a top government official who does not want his name in print told our corespondent that the state government was working closely with security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attacks.

He said, "Governor Nasir Idris has been up and doing on issues of security on the state. No fewer than 109 armoured vehicles and other logistics have been procured for security agencies to fight insecurity in the state."