Nigeria: Osimhen, Girlfriend Welcome Second Child

30 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his girlfriend, Stefanie Ladewig, have welcomed their second child.

Turkish football club Galatasaray, where Osimhen plays, announced the birth in a social media post on Thursday, congratulating the couple and wishing their newborn daughter a healthy and happy life.

In the announcement, the club said: "Our Football A Team player Victor Osimhen and Stefanie have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

"We congratulate the couple Victor and Stefanie; we wish their newborn baby Liora Audrey a long, healthy, and happy life!"

The arrival of Liora Audrey marks the couple's second child. Their first daughter, Hailey, was born in October 2022.

Osimhen, who represents Nigeria at international level, plays for Galatasaray in Turkey, where he continues his professional football career.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.