Nigeria: Osimhen, Girlfriend Welcome Second Child

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his girlfriend, Stefanie Ladewig, have welcomed their second child.

Turkish football club Galatasaray, where Osimhen plays, announced the birth in a social media post on Thursday, congratulating the couple and wishing their newborn daughter a healthy and happy life.

In the announcement, the club said: "Our Football A Team player Victor Osimhen and Stefanie have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

"We congratulate the couple Victor and Stefanie; we wish their newborn baby Liora Audrey a long, healthy, and happy life!"

The arrival of Liora Audrey marks the couple's second child. Their first daughter, Hailey, was born in October 2022.

Osimhen, who represents Nigeria at international level, plays for Galatasaray in Turkey, where he continues his professional football career.