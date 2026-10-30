Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Four in Plateau Community Despite Curfew

The attackers reportedly stormed the community at about 8 p.m. and opened fire on residents, despite the curfew imposed in parts of the state to contain insecurity.

At least four people were killed after gunmen attacked Sabon Angwa community, around Bet/Zat in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Thursday night.

The attackers reportedly stormed the community at about 8 p.m. and opened fire on residents, despite the curfew imposed in parts of the state to contain insecurity.

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A resident of Barkin Ladi, Bulus Jok, said the gunmen operated freely for some time, shooting indiscriminately.

"The gunmen struck the community around 8 p.m. despite the curfew in place and started shooting sporadically," Mr Jok said.

He added that the attack threw residents into panic, leaving four people dead.

Mr Jok expressed concern that the incident occurred despite an early warning reportedly sent to relevant authorities a day before the attack.

"It is very sad, especially as there had been an early warning alert sent to the relevant authorities a day before the attack," he said.

The Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the incident.

Mr Tengwong condemned the killings, describing the attack as unacceptable and expressing concern over the continued assaults on communities despite security measures.

He urged security agencies to intensify surveillance, strengthen their presence in vulnerable communities and respond promptly to intelligence and early warning reports to prevent further attacks.

The latest incident adds to the series of attacks on communities in Plateau State, raising fresh concerns about the effectiveness of security measures, including curfews, in protecting residents.

Efforts to reach security operatives for official confirmation and further details were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.