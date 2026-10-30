Nigeria: Ballon d'Or Winner, Lopez, Pays Tributes to Late Nigerian Mom

Vicky Lopez has paid a glowing tribute to her Nigerian mother after she won a Ballon d'Or for Young Talent of the Year for the second time running.

The Spain and Barcelona Femeni star, 20, dedicated her achievement to Nigerian mother, Joy Felix, who died from a brain tumour when Vicky was only 11 years old.

"Mom, even though you can't be physically by my side, I feel your presence every day,"Lopez said.

"Everything I've accomplished, I owe to you, so thank you for teaching me never to give up."

Lopez has sported the Nigerian flag on her football boots.

In the year under review, she scored 17 goals, made 12 assists and was named Player of the Match six times for a dominant Barcelona team, who scooped the Ballon d'Or for women's club of the Year..