Nigeria: NIS DG, Shaibu, Urges Team Nigeria to Win Without Cheating

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) RT. Hon. Philip Shaibu, has charged Nigerian athletes to be courteous, bold and disciplined as they pursue medals at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

The 2026 Youth Olympic Games will take place in Dakar from October 31 to November 13, bringing together more than 2,700 young athletes from 205 countries to compete for medals and national honours. Team Nigeria contingent will depart for the Games today.

Shaibu said the Games provide a platform for Nigerian youths to showcase talent and national pride on the global stage.

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Edo State urged the athletes to compete in the true spirit of fair play and sportsmanship.

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He emphasized that medals must be won without cheating or any act that could bring Nigeria's name into disrepute.

According to him, the image of the country is a priority that must be protected at all times.

Comrade Shaibu added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was working hard to rebuild Nigeria's image for the present and the future.

He said any conduct that tarnishes that image at an international event like the Youth Olympics will be unacceptable. The DG called on the athletes to be good ambassadors on and off the field.

Team Nigeria is made up of 17 athletes who will compete in five sports allocated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The events where Nigeria will feature include; Athletics, Table Tennis, Swimming, Beach Volleyball, and Cycling.

The contingent will be supported by six coaches who will accompany the team to Dakar.

The NIS boss expressed confidence that the young athletes have the capacity to make the nation proud.

He reaffirmed the Institute's commitment to athlete development and urged the team to go for gold while upholding integrity, discipline and the values of the Olympic movement.