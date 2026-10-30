Nigeria: 2026 1xcup - Excitement Builds As Young Strikers FC, Tonic FC Battle for Title

The Air As the Prestigious 2026 1xcup Grassroots Football Tournament in Lagos State Cruises to Final Matches This Weekend. — Already, two teams, Young Strikers FC of Lagos Island and Tonic FC of Ikorodu will battle for the star prize of the biggest grassroots football tournament in Nigeria at the final on Saturday, October 31 at the Inspire Sports Arena, Cappa Oshodi, Lagos. Kick off is 11 am.

According to the tournament's Chief Organiser, Engr Waidi Akanni, before the final, the two losing semifinalists, Collins Edwin SC and JP Young Stars FC will engage in battle of wits for the Third Placed title of this fourth edition in the series.

The ex-international who is also a former Lagos FA Chairman, told THISDAY yesterday that apart from former Nigeria and Manchester United player, Odion Ighalo, notable sports administrators like DG , Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu; Chief Anthony 'Zulu' Adeboye, SSA to President on Grassroots Sports; Sports entrepreneur, Yemi Idowu; and several other sports personalities are listed to be at the final game of the 2026 edition.

"Also, we have the likes of Director General, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (DG PBAT - KOH) Lagos APC campaign group, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni; Mr. Vinod Obasa; Consular General of Brazil embassy; Lagos State Commissioner of Police,, Mr Tijani Fatai amongst the senior personalities coming to grace the final match slated to hold at 11.am.

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While commending the management of 1XBET Limited, Engr. Akanni revealed that the 1XCup tournament has opened opportunities for young Nigerian footballers to gain traction with foreign clubs.

The 1XCup tournament was created by the betting company 1xBet with the primary aim of fostering a passion for sport and supporting talented local players. Since the first edition in 2023, the competition has grown into a genuine sporting movement. Hundreds of young players, dozens of teams and thousands of fans took to the pitch, demonstrating that the love of football has no limits.

The season kicked off in July 2026, and over the past few months, spectators have witnessed many matches with surprising outcomes. Comebacks, stunning goals, incredible efforts from the players.