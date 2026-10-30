Nigeria/Benin: Future Eagles Hammer New Caledonia, Beaten By Benin Republic

29 October 2026
This Day (Lagos)

After going six matches unbeaten at the ongoing FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan, the Future Eagles finally succumbed to superior firepower, losing 3-6 to their counterparts from Benin Republic on Wednesday evening.

Captain Timothy Ogar Ijachi netted twice to climb to 11 goals in the tournament, while Wisdom Boniface scored Nigeria's other goal for his second of the competition.

Ijachi has been quite a revelation in Baku. He scored in the opening-day 3-3 draw with South Sudan, netted in the 2-2 draw with Jordan on Sunday morning, and then hit a brace in the 3-3 draw with The Gambia on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, he was on song again, scoring the winner in the 2-1 win over Cyprus, and hours later, scored Nigeria's only goal in the 1-1 draw with Pakistan.

On Wednesday, he made it a hat-trick in the 7-0 rout of New Caledonia, before hitting another brace in the loss to Benin Republic.

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