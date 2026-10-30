Nigeria: Ikpeme Backs Flamingos to Soar Over Mexico

The Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, on Wednesday visited the Nigeria U17 girls, Flamingos, at their afternoon training session in Rabat, urging the team to put their victory over Korea DPR behind them and focus on the next challenge.

Nigeria will face Mexico in the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco today with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Ikpeme encouraged the players to remain focused and determined as they prepare for the knockout clash, reminding them of the task ahead as they continue their World Cup campaign.

The clash with Mexico is a reminder of both team's clash in the group stage at the 2014 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals. Playing at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José, the Flamingos trounced the Mexicans 3-0 in a group D encounter on 23rd March 2014, with Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu and Aminat Yakubu the scorers.

Head Coach Hakeem Busari had earlier told his charges to forget about the group stage wins over Puerto Rico and Cup-holders Korea DPR, and train their minds on the intensity of knockout-stage football.

Busari will be able to select from his full squad of 21 players, but in-form goalkeeper Jane Ijirigho, and defenders Azeezat Oduntan, Ohunene Sunday, Esther Stephen and Kanyinsola Rodiat Yusuf are likely to start.