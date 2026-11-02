Nigeria: Govt Urged to Support Solar Manufactures With Low-Interest Loans

Energy experts, policymakers have called for affordable financing, stronger quality control and a phased localisation policy to strengthen Nigeria's solar industry without making solar products unaffordable for households and businesses.

The call was made during the Abuja Solar Policy Roundtable, organised by the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP) and the Solar Power Nigeria Campaign.

Speaking during the event, the Executive Director of GIFSEP and co-convener of the Solar Power Nigeria Campaign, Dr Michael T. David, described solar energy as a practical route to more reliable and affordable electricity.

He noted that millions of Nigerians continue to contend with unreliable grid power and depend on petrol and diesel generators, which impose significant costs on households and businesses.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He commended the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, for stating that Nigeria would not prohibit solar panel imports before developing adequate domestic manufacturing capacity.

"The solar sector is too important to be left with fragmented oversight and inconsistent standards," he said.

David identified skills development, local manufacturing and assembly, and quality assurance as three priorities for building a sustainable solar industry.

He called for technician certification, continuous training and retraining, including opportunities for generator technicians to acquire solar installation and maintenance skills.

He also advocated predictable government policies, accessible financing and stronger coordination among relevant regulatory and standards institutions, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), within their respective mandates.

The Special Assistant to the President on Climate Change Matters, Comrade Yussuf Olatunji Kelani described affordable and reliable energy as essential to Nigeria's economic development, climate objectives and resilience.

He said solar energy could help address electricity challenges while supporting agriculture, particularly irrigation, food storage and processing. According to him, expanding access to solar power could reduce operating costs for farmers, minimise post-harvest losses and strengthen food security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kelani emphasised that the energy transition must benefit ordinary Nigerians, including young people, women and vulnerable communities, rather than being limited to government institutions and large investors.