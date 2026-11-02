Nigeria: Funding - Why Stronger Partnerships Are Essential to Unlocking Nigeria's Investment Potential

Nigeria is not a country short of opportunities. Across its states and economic sectors, there are infrastructure projects waiting to be developed, agricultural value chains capable of supporting greater productivity, businesses seeking opportunities to expand and communities whose economic prospects could be transformed by well-directed investment. From the possibilities of industrial development to the growing interest in technology, trade and renewable energy, the country's economic potential remains considerable. Yet, between identifying these opportunities and translating them into projects that create jobs, strengthen institutions and improve livelihoods lies one of Nigeria's most persistent development challenges: the ability to mobilise the right resources, build credible partnerships and convert investment intentions into measurable results. For years, conversations about economic development have understandably focused on the availability of funding.

Governments require resources to deliver infrastructure and public services. Businesses need capital to expand operations, while development institutions seek opportunities that align financial commitments with sustainable outcomes. But experience continues to demonstrate that access to capital, while important, is rarely sufficient on its own. A project may attract investor interest without having the institutional capacity required for execution. An investment opportunity may appear commercially attractive but lack the financial structures needed to manage its risks. Similarly, a partnership may bring together influential stakeholders without establishing a clear pathway from agreement to implementation. The real opportunity for Nigeria, therefore, lies not only in attracting more investment, but in strengthening the systems, relationships and institutional capabilities that enable investment to deliver lasting economic value.

Development Finance and Access to Capital

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Development finance remains an important instrument for supporting economic transformation, particularly in sectors where long-term financing needs, infrastructure requirements or investment risks may limit the availability of conventional commercial funding. Through appropriate financing structures, technical assistance, guarantees and partnerships, development finance institutions can help support projects with significant economic and social potential. However, effective development financing requires a clear understanding of the relationship between funding, project readiness and execution capacity. Consider a state government seeking to develop an agricultural processing hub. The opportunity may be compelling: improved market access for farmers, increased local processing capacity, employment opportunities and stronger regional trade. Yet translating that ambition into a viable investment requires more than securing an initial financial commitment. There must be clarity around infrastructure requirements, commercial demand, financial sustainability, governance arrangements, environmental and social considerations, and the responsibilities of participating institutions. Investors need confidence that the project is appropriately structured. Development partners require assurance that resources will be deployed towards clearly defined objectives. Governments must also establish mechanisms for accountability and continuity. These considerations reinforce an important principle: investment readiness is just as critical as investment availability. By strengthening project preparation, financial governance and institutional capacity, Nigeria can improve its ability to attract suitable financing and maximise the value of available development resources.

Turning Partnerships to Economic Growth

As development priorities become increasingly complex, collaboration between governments, development institutions, private investors and financial service providers is no longer merely desirable. It is essential. No single institution possesses all the financial resources, technical expertise, market knowledge and operational capabilities required to address Nigeria's development needs. Government provides policy direction, public infrastructure priorities and the enabling environment. Development finance institutions contribute specialised financing instruments and technical expertise. Private sector organisations bring investment, innovation and operational capacity. Financial institutions, meanwhile, play an important role in connecting these interests through banking relationships, financial intermediation, appropriate transaction structures and the management of financial flows. The effectiveness of these partnerships, however, depends on the clarity of their shared objectives. Partnerships must move beyond expressions of interest and ceremonial agreements to clearly defined responsibilities, realistic implementation plans and measurable outcomes. A successful collaboration should answer fundamental questions: What specific problem is being addressed? What resources and capabilities are required? How will risks be allocated and managed? What constitutes success, and how will progress be evaluated? Equally important is the ability of institutions to sustain these relationships beyond individual projects, leadership transitions or immediate funding cycles. Where trust, transparency and accountability are embedded in the partnership structure, the potential for long-term value creation becomes significantly stronger.

Strengthening Public Institutions

The public sector occupies a particularly important position in Nigeria's investment landscape. Across federal, state and local government institutions, decisions regarding infrastructure development, revenue management, financial administration and public service delivery directly influence the environment in which businesses and investors operate. Consequently, strengthening public financial management is not simply an administrative priority. It is also an important component of investment readiness. Effective revenue collection, reliable financial reporting, transparent transaction processes and improved reconciliation can support stronger financial administration and more informed planning. For institutions seeking to attract development funding or collaborate with investment partners, these capabilities can contribute to the credibility and reliability of their financial operations. Digital financial infrastructure presents opportunities in this regard. Technology-enabled collections, payment processing, transaction monitoring and reporting can help institutions improve operational visibility, reduce unnecessary manual processes and strengthen financial controls when appropriately implemented. However, digital transformation should not be viewed as a substitute for good governance. The introduction of technology must be accompanied by reliable systems, institutional accountability, effective oversight and the capacity of people to use those systems appropriately. Ultimately, progress is achieved not merely by adopting digital platforms, but by improving the quality, transparency and efficiency of the underlying financial processes.

Unlocking Opportunities

Nigeria's investment ambitions also extend beyond its borders. International development partners, multilateral institutions, foreign investors and Nigerians living abroad represent important sources of financial relationships, expertise, entrepreneurial networks and potential investment opportunities. The Nigerian diaspora, in particular, maintains significant economic and social connections with the country. Beyond supporting families and meeting financial obligations at home, Nigerians abroad contribute professional expertise, international business experience and valuable connections across markets. These capabilities present opportunities for deeper participation in enterprise development, investment partnerships and broader economic activities. However, encouraging sustainable engagement requires more than appealing to patriotic sentiment or highlighting potential financial returns. Investors and professionals operating across borders need credible information, suitable financial structures, transparent processes and confidence in the institutions through which they engage. International development partners similarly require clarity regarding regulatory conditions, project viability, implementation arrangements and accountability. Strengthening these foundations can help Nigeria develop more productive relationships with global investors and development institutions, while creating clearer pathways for Nigerians abroad to participate in relevant economic opportunities.

For financial institutions, this also highlights the importance of facilitating appropriate cross-border banking relationships, reliable payment processes and access to financial information that enables more informed decisions.

Evolving Role of Financial Institutions

As Nigeria pursues greater investment and economic diversification, financial institutions have an increasingly important role in supporting the relationships and systems required for sustainable growth. This responsibility extends beyond providing conventional banking services. Banks can contribute to investment conversations by connecting stakeholders, facilitating financial transactions, supporting institutional banking requirements and helping businesses and public sector organisations navigate relevant financial processes. Their understanding of customer needs, sectoral activities and financial infrastructure can also provide practical perspectives on the challenges that affect investment implementation.

At Fidelity Bank, we recognise that supporting economic development requires sustained engagement with the institutions, businesses and communities that drive it. Our work across public sector banking, collections, digital financial services and other business segments reinforces the importance of providing relevant financial solutions while building relationships that contribute to long-term economic value. This approach recognises that economic development is interconnected. Stronger public institutions can support a more conducive investment environment. More efficient financial processes can improve business operations. Better access to appropriate banking solutions can facilitate commercial activities, while productive partnerships can create opportunities that extend across industries and communities. The challenge is to connect these different elements in ways that respond to real economic needs. It is equally important to recognise that financial institutions cannot independently resolve structural development challenges. Meaningful progress depends on effective collaboration among government, regulators, development partners, investors, businesses and other stakeholders.

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From Conversations to Concrete Outcomes

Nigeria's development future will be shaped not only by the resources it attracts, but also by how effectively those resources are mobilised, managed and translated into productive outcomes. The next phase of investment engagement must therefore place greater emphasis on the quality of partnerships, institutional preparedness and practical implementation. Development finance conversations should lead to stronger project pipelines and better-informed investment decisions. Partnerships should establish clearer responsibilities and pathways for execution. Financial innovation should contribute to improved efficiency, transparency and confidence. Most importantly, stakeholders must remain focused on outcomes that extend beyond the immediate transaction or agreement. These considerations are central to Fidelity Bank's upcoming high-level stakeholder webinar, themed "From Partnerships to Impact: Unlocking Development Finance and Investment Opportunities in Nigeria," scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The engagement will bring together perspectives from government, development finance institutions, international partners, investors and the private sector to examine opportunities for strengthening collaboration and unlocking sustainable investment in Nigeria. Beyond the exchange of ideas, conversations of this nature can contribute to a deeper understanding of the responsibilities, opportunities and practical considerations involved in advancing national development. For Nigeria, the real measure of progress will not be the number of investment conversations held or partnerships announced. It will be the extent to which those efforts produce viable projects, strengthen institutions, expand economic opportunities and improve lives. The country has no shortage of possibilities. What it needs is a stronger connection between ambition and execution, between available capital and investment readiness, and between partnerships and measurable development impact. That is where the next chapter of Nigeria's investment story must begin.

.Richard Madiebo is the Divisional Head, Public Sector & Collections, Fidelity Bank Plc.

Fidelity Bank's high-level stakeholder webinar holds on November 3, 2026, at 10:00am WAT. Registration: www.fidelitybank.ng/publicsectorwebinar/