Somalia: Israeli Ambassador Presents Credentials to Somaliland President As Ties Deepen

Hargeisa, Nov. 1 — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro has received the credentials of Israel's ambassador, Michael Lotem, at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa, marking a further step in strengthening diplomatic relations and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Irro welcomed Lotem and congratulated him on his appointment, describing the ambassador's arrival as an important step in advancing bilateral ties.

The president said Somaliland was committed to building a relationship based on mutual respect, shared interests and lasting cooperation, with practical benefits in political affairs, infrastructure, trade, investment, security and technology.

He highlighted Somaliland's strategic position along the Gulf of Aden and near the Red Sea shipping corridor, saying it offered opportunities to strengthen cooperation and contribute to regional peace, stability and security.

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Lotem thanked Irro for the welcome and said he was honoured to represent Israel in Somaliland, according to the presidency.

The ambassador pledged to advance cooperation in security and defence, trade, investment, technology, healthcare and education, and to translate the countries' shared objectives into tangible achievements benefiting both peoples.

In a separate statement on X, Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Lotem presented his credentials last week and said the ceremony was followed by the laying of a cornerstone for Israel's new embassy in Hargeisa.

"Israel is determined to develop and strengthen its relations with Somaliland," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in the ministry's statement.

"The appointment of ambassadors, in accordance with the agreement reached when our countries established mutual recognition, is another important step in deepening the ties between us."

The ministry said relations had continued to develop since mutual recognition on December 26, 2025, citing Sa'ar's visit to Somaliland in January and the opening of Somaliland's embassy in Jerusalem during Irro's visit to Israel in June.

The Hargeisa ceremony follows the presentation of credentials by Somaliland's ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, widely known as Mohamed Hagi, to Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on May 18, 2026.

Hagi's accreditation coincided with the 35th anniversary of Somaliland's restoration of sovereignty. He also met Sa'ar at the Israeli Foreign Ministry following the ceremony.

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Israel formally recognised Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on December 26, 2025, becoming the first United Nations member state to do so since Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sa'ar and Irro signed a joint declaration establishing mutual recognition.

Netanyahu said at the time that Israel would seek cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, healthcare, technology and the economy. Somalia rejected the recognition, maintaining its claim to Somaliland.

Somaliland has maintained its own government, currency, security institutions and electoral system for more than three decades while seeking broader international recognition. Its location near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait places it close to maritime routes linking the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)