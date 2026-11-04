Somalia Condemns Israel's Appointment of Ambassador to Hargeisa, Embassy Construction Move

Mogadishu — Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has strongly condemned Israel's reported appointment of an ambassador to Hargeisa and the laying of a foundation stone for a building it described as an embassy in the Somali territory.

In a statement, the ministry said the moves, taken without the consent of the Federal Government of Somalia, constituted a violation of the country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The ministry described the actions as null and void, saying they carried no legal effect. It reaffirmed that Hargeisa and the northwestern regions remain an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Somalia's Foreign Ministry said the establishment of diplomatic relations and the opening of permanent diplomatic missions require the consent of the sovereign state concerned, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

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It added that no unilateral action could override these requirements or alter the status of Somali territory.

The ministry said the latest developments followed Israel's recognition of Somaliland, announced in December 2025, which it said had been rejected by the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

It warned that actions encouraging fragmentation and disregarding internationally recognized borders could further heighten security tensions in the region, particularly around the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Somalia called on Israel to immediately reverse the measures and urged governments and international organizations to reject them and avoid any action that could lend them legitimacy.

The government also said it reserved the right to take appropriate diplomatic, political and legal measures, in accordance with international law, to defend the country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The ministry concluded by stressing that Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, adding that the unity of the Somali people was not open to negotiation.