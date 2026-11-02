Nigeria: Katsina Govt Denies Violence Link to Radda's Campaign Rally

The Katsina State Government says a disagreement over a Maulud procession led to violence in Yankara, where two vehicles were reportedly burnt and several people injured.

The Katsina State Government has attributed violence in Yankara, Faskari Local Government Area, to a disagreement over a Maulud procession, denying reports linking the incident to Governor Dikko Radda's campaign rally.

Two vehicles were reportedly burnt and several people injured during the disturbance.

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In a statement on Saturday, the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said participants in the religious procession disagreed with security personnel over designated routes, causing confusion along a public street.

He said the incident had no connection with the Tinubu-Dikko campaign rally in Faskari.

Two vehicles reportedly burnt

LEADERSHIP newspaper reported that suspected hoodlums burnt two vehicles, including one belonging to the Musa Adamu Network (MAN), a political association. Several people were reportedly injured, while shops were damaged.

Nura Yandaki, chairman of the association's caucus, told the newspaper that he was travelling with 11 other members to the governor's rally when the disturbance occurred.

He said trouble began around a Maulud procession before suspected hoodlums attacked passing vehicles.

Mr Yandaki said members of his delegation escaped unharmed, but their vehicle was destroyed.

An unnamed local government official also told LEADERSHIP that two vehicles were burnt and several people injured while residents and political supporters awaited the governor's arrival.

The official said security personnel later restored order.

The government's statement did not address the reported attacks on vehicles carrying people travelling to the rally.

Governor passed through Yankara -- Govt

Mr Mohammed said Governor Radda passed safely through Yankara on his way to Faskari.

The governor visited the district head's palace and inspected renovation works at the local government secretariat and council chambers before attending the campaign rally.

The government called on security agencies to investigate the violence and establish what happened.

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It also urged media organisations and social media users to verify information before publication and appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified reports.