Nigeria: CSOs Urge Judiciary to Avoid Another Imo-Style Embarrassment in Uzodimma's Senate Case

Coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) advises the judiciary to use the ongoing court case involving Governor Hope Uzodimma and former governor, Rochas Okorocha to restore public confidence in the courts.

A coalition of Nigerian civil society organisations (CSOs) has urged the judiciary to use the ongoing court case involving Governor Hope Uzodimma to restore public confidence in the courts.

The coalition said Uzodimma had claimed he won the Imo West senatorial race through Option A4, while the APC's national leadership stated in a submission to the Federal High Court that he had emerged through a consensus arrangement. Describing the accounts as conflicting, the group alleged that the process was fraudulent.

The coalition also cited the controversial 2020 Supreme Court judgment that declared Uzodimma the winner of the Imo State governorship election, displacing Emeka Ihedioha. The ruling drew widespread criticism. Uzodimma is now involved in another legal dispute, this time with former governor, Rochas Okorocha. According to the coalition, the case relates to an earlier ruling in which a judge reportedly said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fraudulently declared Uzodimma the winner instead of Okorocha.

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The group said previous disputes over Imo State's governorship had seriously damaged the judiciary's reputation. It also referred to reports that several Nigerian judges had been denied U.S. visas.

The statement was issued in Bauchi, Bauchi State. It was signed by Job Samuel Danfulani of the Centre for Public Integrity, John Samuel Nangi of Nigeria Integrity Watch, and Mohammed Ibrahim Sumaila of the Northern Council of Nigeria. Other signatories were Abdullahi Salisu of the Nigeria Ethnic Nationality Forum and Hassana Mohammed of the Foundation for Democracy in Africa.

Citing human rights lawyer Chidi Odinkalu, the statement alleged that Uzodimma's early career included working as a driver and associate of Maurice Ibekwe, a former member of the House of Representatives. Ibekwe faced high-profile fraud allegations, including an alleged scam involving hundreds of thousands of dollars and foreign nationals. He died in Kirikiri Prison in 2004 while standing trial before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The coalition said the fallout from the Imo governorship ruling had embarrassed the Supreme Court. It also alleged that justices involved in the case were denied U.S. visas despite holding valid travel documents. Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke referred to the reported visa denials in his memoir and at a book launch in February 2023.

"Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke mocked the Supreme Court justices who delivered the 2020 Imo State governorship election judgment, revealing that they were denied U S visas. The justices that gave that judgment cannot go to the United States today because they have been denied visas," Mr Duke said at the launch.

He said the justices had planned to travel to the United States for a legal conference but were denied visas, while their aides were granted them.

"They wanted to go on a retreat. Their aides were given visas, but they were not. How much disgrace can we take as a nation before we say enough is enough?" Mr Duke said.

The coalition warned that Uzodimma must not be allowed to further damage the judiciary's reputation, saying the current case presents an important opportunity for the courts to restore public confidence.

The group also called on security agencies to investigate reports circulating in the Southeast that Uzodimma is positioning himself to become Nigeria's first Igbo president. The coalition said it had no objection to his presidential ambition, but argued that the means by which he intends to pursue it should be established. It said the claims should not be dismissed, given Uzodimma's rise to the governorship through the courts, and urged that his political manoeuvres not be underestimated.

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The coalition recalled that Deji Adeyanju and the late Ariyo-Dare, acting through the Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, had petitioned the United States to impose visa restrictions on Supreme Court justices. It said it hoped the judiciary would not repeat past mistakes.

The temple of justice must stand up to any fraudulent attempt by anyone to smuggle himself into 11th senate

The coalition also commended Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for his unwavering integrity, stating that more judges of his caliber are needed in the judiciary. Despite alleged pressure and lobbying, Justice Egwuatu resisted temptation and upheld justice. For his steadfastness, he deserves both commendation and a national award.