Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Plateau Military Checkpoint, Kill Soldier, Steal Weapons

JOS -- Gunmen have attacked troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) at a checkpoint in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing a soldier and carting away two weapons.

The attack occurred at about 8pm on Saturday at Sopp Checkpoint in Ungwan Boka, Riyom LGA.

Our correspondent gathered that the troops were keeping vigil at the checkpoint when the attackers opened fire on them from different directions, triggering a gun battle.

Security sources said the gunmen fled into the surrounding bushes after the exchange of fire.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of OPEP, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, described the attack as deliberate and unprovoked, adding that troops had restored normalcy in the area.

Oteh said, "It was a deliberate and unprovoked attack on troops at Sopp Checkpoint, Ungwan Boka in Riyom Local Government Area.

"Troops have restored normalcy in the area and are maintaining aggressive pursuit of the perpetrators in order to apprehend them and recover the carted-away weapons."

He said the situation remained under control, while troops continued to maintain heightened vigilance to prevent further security breaches and reassure residents of their safety.

The spokesman urged members of the public to remain calm, go about their lawful activities and provide credible information that could assist security agencies in their ongoing operations.