Nigeria: Tinubu's Trans-Sahara Superhighway'll Transform Northern Economy, Strengthen Security, Says Yilwatda

Jos — National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has described the ongoing reconstruction of the Akwanga-Jos section of the Trans-Sahara Superhighway as a landmark infrastructure project that will transform economic activities, improve security and deepen national integration across Nigeria.

Yilwatda stated this during an inspection tour of the project, where he expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and commended the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration to delivering critical road infrastructure across the country.

The APC national chairman said the project represented one of the most significant federal investments in the region in decades, noting that the corridor had suffered years of neglect despite its strategic importance to socio-economic development in the North-central and North-east regions.

According to him, the reconstruction forms part of the larger Trans-Sahara Superhighway corridor stretching from Calabar through Ebonyi, Enugu, Benue, Abuja and Jos, before extending to Gombe, Biu and Maiduguri, linking several geopolitical zones and creating a seamless transport network across the country.

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He said the highway, which spans more than 1,400 kilometres, would serve as a catalyst for trade, investment and national cohesion by connecting communities, markets and businesses across the South-south, South-east, North-central and North-east regions.

Yilwatda noted that the Akwanga-Jos road, originally constructed around 1972, had not witnessed major rehabilitation for more than five decades, with successive interventions limited largely to palliative repairs and patchwork.

"For over five decades, since the days of the late Joseph Gomwalk around 1972, this corridor witnessed only piecemeal patching. Communities along the Nasarawa-Plateau axis rarely saw federal capital projects running into even N10 billion. Today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has committed hundreds of billions of naira to build an infrastructure asset designed to endure for over a century," he said.

He explained that the project was being executed using rigid concrete pavement technology to ensure durability and reduce maintenance requirements, adding that the road was designed to serve future generations.

"We are targeting a lifespan of over 100 years before there will be a need to consider maintaining or repairing it again. That is how you build a lasting legacy," he stated.

The APC chairman further disclosed that the highway would incorporate modern security architecture, including intelligent surveillance systems, continuous lighting, dedicated police outposts and emergency trauma centres aimed at safeguarding commuters and communities along the route.

According to him, the 24-hour surveillance cameras would assist security agencies in monitoring vehicular movements, tracking criminal activities and ensuring rapid response to emergencies.

"This is not just a road; this is connecting communities. This is connecting customers, connecting markets, connecting people and improving security," he said.

Yilwatda maintained that the project embodied the ideals of President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that visible infrastructure development across the country was evidence that the administration was translating campaign promises into tangible results.

He also described the administration's infrastructure drive as a major political asset for the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general election, arguing that Nigerians would ultimately judge the government by projects delivered and impacts felt in their daily lives.

Earlier, the project's Equipment Coordinator and Public Relations Officer, Mr. James Baba, said construction activities had intensified following the mobilisation of heavy equipment to the Jos axis in line with directives from the Federal Ministry of Works.

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Baba disclosed that work was progressing simultaneously from both the Akwanga and Jos ends of the highway, while test-running of the rigid concrete pavement had already commenced.

According to him, about 400 metres of rigid pavement have so far been completed, with contractors targeting 10 kilometres of earthwork before Christmas and an additional 30 kilometres expected to be delivered next year.

"Our target this year is to cover about 10 kilometres of earthwork before Christmas," he said, expressing confidence that the project would be executed in line with approved specifications and the highest quality standards.

He explained that the adoption of cement concrete pavement in place of conventional asphalt followed the Federal Ministry of Works' specifications and was intended to guarantee long-term durability of the highway.