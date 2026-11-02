Nigeria: Naira Holds Steady As Bonny Light Hits $115 and Reserves Reach $55bn

The naira enters November on firm ground, backed by higher crude prices, a four-year high in oil output and a sharp rise in external reserves.

Bonny Light, Nigeria's benchmark grade, is selling at about $115 per barrel. Elevated risk premia and supply disruptions in global markets have pushed prices higher, and Nigeria is earning more dollars from its crude exports as a result. The additional inflows are strengthening the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) ability to step into the foreign exchange market when needed and to meet demand for imports and repatriations.

Domestic crude production has risen above 1.53 million barrels per day, or about 1.7 million barrels per day with condensates.

That is the highest in four years and above Nigeria's OPEC quota. The gain follows better security in the Niger Delta and a drop in pipeline vandalism.

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Gross foreign exchange reserves stand at about $55 billion, while net reserves have climbed to a record $46 billion. Net reserves are the buffer against speculative attacks and sudden devaluation, and they help the CBN service external debt and defend the naira.

The CBN is also tightening liquidity through open market operations. This has kept naira yields attractive to foreign portfolio investors. The benchmark policy rate is 23.0%.

Local refining is adding support. The Dangote refinery and other plants have begun to cut demand for dollars used to import petrol, easing a drain on FX that was heavier in past years.

The naira has recently traded between N1,330 and N1,370 to the dollar. The official interbank rate is N1,346/, near the middle of that range. The parallel market is quoting N1,380 to N1,390/, a premium that remains manageable.

Risks

A sudden fall in global oil demand or a disruption to Nigerian output could cut FX inflows and push the naira below N1,350/$. A fresh flare-up in the Niger Delta is the most immediate threat. The recent output gain came from better pipeline uptime, not from new deepwater or affiliate production.

Production is also still below the 2 million barrels per day assumed in the budget, so government deficit financing remains a concern.

On the upside, faster inflows from external borrowing or more foreign portfolio investment in local debt could test the N1,320/$ level.

The outlook holds only as long as crude prices remain high and production remains strong. The main long-term worry is a drop in oil prices, which makes FX reforms and non-oil export growth more urgent.