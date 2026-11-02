South Africa: Ntshavheni Calls On South Africans to Vote in Local Government Elections

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has urged eligible South Africans to vote in the upcoming local government elections, calling on young people to help shape their communities and hold elected councillors accountable.

"We want to remind South Africans to go out and vote on Wednesday, 4 November, in our local government elections. Approved special votes will be cast on 2 and 3 November 2026. If you have registered for a special vote, we call on you to go and vote," the Minister told SAnews.gov.za.

The Minister was speaking after leading the Kliptown leg of the #LoveYourStreet campaign, where she handed over refuse bins and planted trees as part of government's ongoing efforts to promote community pride, active citizenship and clean, safe neighbourhoods.

"The freedom we enjoy today was not free. Young people lost their lives in the struggle for freedom, including Solomon Mahlangu, Tsietsi Mashinini, Hector Pieterson and many others," Ntshavheni said.

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On 16 June 1976, thousands of young people in Soweto protested peacefully against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools. Their sacrifices helped advance the struggle for freedom, justice and equality, highlighting the role of young people in driving transformation.

"They lost their lives fighting for this freedom, so it is important for young South Africans to remain engaged. Freedom is meaningful only when we build on it, and rights are meaningful only when we exercise and strengthen them.

"We must continuously work to protect our freedom. Freedom means not only access to education, but also access to economic opportunities. Achieving those things requires participation and activism," the Minister said.

She emphasised that activism begins with exercising the right to vote, "getting up and voting for the government and councillor of your choice."

Ntshavheni urged voters to choose councillors committed to addressing their communities' needs and challenges.

In municipal elections, voters choose representatives and political parties to serve on municipal councils, giving them a say in decisions affecting their communities. Elected councillors are responsible for improving communities and ensuring residents receive services.

"Do not vote for a councillor who serves only personal interests; vote for someone you can hold accountable and engage about community problems and challenges. Ask how they can contribute to building your community?

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"On 4 November, let us go out and vote in large numbers. Young people, this is your country and your future. Go and choose the councillors of your choice. It is your responsibility to elect a government that will lead you," Ntshavheni said.

She assured the public that law enforcement agencies would be deployed to ensure safe elections and enable South Africans to exercise their right to vote.

In the 2026 local government elections, voters may vote only at their registered voting station. The Electoral Commission urges voters to check their voting station details before Election Day.

To check, send your ID number via WhatsApp to 0600 88 0000 or SMS to 32810 at R1 per SMS.

Voters will receive their registered voting station's name and voters' roll sequence number. Providing this number to election officials on Election Day helps them find voters' names on the roll quicker.