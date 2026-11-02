South Africa: Soldiers On Standby As Police Prepare for Election Violence

The South African National Defence Force is ready to support police in election hotspots where violence, protests and intimidation could disrupt voting.

Police have assessed voting stations across all nine provinces, with 2.65 million special vote applications approved ahead of Wednesday's elections.

Soldiers could be sent into South Africa's election hotspots as police prepare for possible violence, protests and threats against voters during Wednesday's local government elections.

The South African National Defence Force has been placed on standby to help police keep the peace during voting on 4 November.

Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili announced the security plans on Sunday, 1 November, during a briefing in Tshwane.

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She said police had identified dangerous areas across all nine provinces and were ready to respond to any trouble.

Special voting starts on Monday, 2 November, and continues on Tuesday, 3 November, before the main election on Wednesday.

Mosikili said specialised police units and mobile teams were ready to deal with threats.

"The SANDF stands ready to provide support to the police in identified hotspot areas, should circumstances warrant such intervention in accordance with applicable legal frameworks," she said.

Military aircraft are also on standby to help security teams where needed.

Mosikili said the aim was to protect voters and election officials, not to frighten communities.

"Our deployments are not intended to intimidate communities or restrict democratic participation, but to protect life, property and the constitutional rights of all South Africans," she said.

Police have completed security checks at voting stations across the country.

Election materials have been delivered and secured, while warehouses storing ballot papers and other election equipment are under police protection.

A national security centre in Tshwane will monitor trouble across the country and send help to affected areas.

Mosikili also warned political parties and their supporters against disrupting voting.

Campaigning must stop by midnight on Tuesday, 3 November.

Political parties will not be allowed to campaign or try to persuade voters on election day.

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"No individual or organisation has the right to obstruct voting stations, threaten electoral officials, intimidate voters or undermine another person's democratic rights," she said.

Marches and demonstrations will also not be allowed on voting day.

Police have warned communities not to use complaints about poor services, unemployment or other problems as reasons to disrupt elections.

KwaZulu-Natal is among the provinces being closely watched because of protest tensions.

A Durban High Court interim order involving the Minister of Police and March and March bans demonstrations within 100 metres of voting stations during voting, counting and the announcement of results.

In the Western Cape, police are watching taxi violence and other possible threats.

Authorities are also monitoring labour disputes, tensions involving foreign nationals and possible service delivery protests.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of South Africa has approved 2.65 million applications for special voting.

That is 131% more than during the 2021 local government elections.

Approved voters who cannot reach polling stations on election day can vote early at their registered stations or receive visits from election officials at home.

The Department of Home Affairs will also extend its operating hours to support voters, in line with the election schedule of 7am to 9pm.

Police stations will remain open throughout the election period to deal with emergencies and ordinary crime.

Mosikili said security officials would give daily updates on any major incidents during the elections.