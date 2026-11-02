South Africa: Natjoints - No Campaigning Permitted On Voting Day

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has warned that campaigning will not be permitted on Voting Day, cautioning that anyone who defies the prohibition will be committing a crime and face a response from deployed law enforcement officers.

The warning comes as South Africa prepares for the 2026 Local Government Elections, with the Security Cluster calling on political parties, community organisations and members of the public to respect the electoral environment and ensure that voting takes place without disruption.

Addressing the media at the NATJOINTS Coordinating Centre in Tshwane on Sunday, NATJOINTS Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said all protests and marches must conclude before the end of Tuesday, with no demonstrations allowed on Wednesday, which is Voting Day.

"Tuesday midnight marks the final day of campaigning in accordance with the electoral timetable, with all campaigns and rallies required to conclude by the end of the day. No campaigning or political persuasion is permitted on Voting Day.

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"Intimidation, coercion or attempts to influence voters in favour of a particular political party constitute offences in terms of the Electoral Act. No marches or demonstrations are permitted on Voting Day, and any contravention thereof is a crime," General Mosikili explained.

Mosikili added that she would not encourage anyone to embark on protest action.

"You march, you commit a crime, and it will be responded to accordingly by the deployed law enforcement that is on the ground."

The warning forms part of broader security measures to protect voters, electoral officials and voting stations against intimidation, obstruction and unlawful interference.

NATJOINTS said sufficient law enforcement personnel have been deployed across all provinces, with security arrangements informed by intelligence assessments and identified threats.

The Security Cluster also urged members of the public to avoid unnecessary gatherings around voting stations and warned that no individual or organisation has the right to obstruct voting stations, threaten electoral officials or intimidate voters.

While legitimate grievances relating to service delivery, employment and access to basic services must be addressed through appropriate processes, these should not be used to disrupt elections or undermine the democratic rights of others.

The briefing also addressed protest-related developments in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly compliance with the recent Durban High Court interim order in the matter involving the Minister of Police and March and March.

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The order does not prohibit peaceful, unarmed protests but places restrictions on conduct that threatens public safety, including intimidation, violence, property damage, road obstruction and incitement to violence.

It also regulates designated march routes and times, requires identifiable marshals and prohibits demonstrations within 100 metres of voting stations during voting, counting and the announcement of results.

Access to voting stations, electoral officials, voters and election materials must remain unobstructed.

NATJOINTS reiterated that election security deployments were intended to protect life, property and the constitutional rights of all South Africans, rather than intimidate communities or restrict democratic participation.

Police stations will also remain operational throughout the electoral period to attend to complaints, respond to emergencies, investigate crime and maintain law and order.

At an earlier media briefing, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) stated its readiness to administer special voting on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections on Wednesday, 4 November.

READ | IEC assures readiness for special votes and Voting Day

The Commission also called on all stakeholders to respect the integrity of the process and refrain from conduct that could intimidate voters or electoral officials, obstruct voting or interfere with approved home-visit routes and election materials.