Nigeria: 2027 - INEC Lists 35 Candidates for Taraba Senate Elections

The senatorial contests come amid significant political realignments in Taraba State following the defection of Governor Agbu Kefas and two of the three serving senators from the PDP to the APC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed 35 candidates to contest the three senatorial seats in Taraba State in the 2027 general elections.

The candidates, representing various political parties, will contest for Taraba North, Taraba Central, and Taraba South senatorial districts in the National Assembly election scheduled for 16 January 2027.

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The final list, signed by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, shows that Taraba Central has the highest number of candidates with 14, followed by Taraba North with 11, and Taraba South with 10.

In Taraba South, the incumbent senator, David Jimkuta of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will face nine others.

They include Jauro Ibrahim of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Aliyu Yusuf of Accord, Afiniki Yarima of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Akaangee Bosha of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and Ezekiel Ambo of the Labour Party (LP).

Others are Istifanus Mik of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Adi Ashumate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bako Samalia of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ismaila Yahuza of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

In Taraba Central, APC candidate and incumbent senator, Haruna Manu, will face 13 challengers.

The challengers include Falack Victor of Accord, Yaroojee Lawan of the African Action Congress (AAC), Ahmadu Salim of the ADC, Adamu Gassol of APGA, and Danladi Stephen of APM.

Others are Yubuin Samuel of LP, Baban Babangida of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Nyan-Ganji Gills of NDC, Iliyasu Goje of PDP, Barak Maikidi of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Jibir Suleiman of SDP, Ahmad Kiyari of YPP and Ibrahim Hamidu of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

For Taraba North, APC candidate Shuaibu Lau will contest against 10 other candidates.

They include Maigari Bello of ADC, Anthony Zawati of Accord, Ali Sani of APGA, Mathias Dame of LP and Anthony Lawrence of NRM.

The other candidates are Bandawa Anfani of NDC, Bubajoda Mafindi of PDP, Abdullahi Aminu of PRP, Usman Shekara of SDP and Musa Tukur of YPP.

Political realignments

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The senatorial contests come amid significant political realignments in Taraba State following the defection of Governor Agbu Kefas and two of the three serving senators from the PDP to the APC.

The defections have strengthened the APC's position ahead of the elections, with the party seeking to consolidate its control of the state's three senatorial seats.

The opposition parties, meanwhile, face the task of rebuilding their political structures and mobilising support to challenge the ruling party.

The January 2027 election is expected to test the political strength of the APC following its recent expansion in the state, as well as the ability of opposition parties to regain ground.