Nigeria 1-0 - Venezuela: Flamingos Qualify for U-17 World Cup Semi-Final

Captain Azeezat Oduntan scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 89th minute

Nigeria's Flamingos have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after edging Venezuela 1-0 in a tense quarter-final encounter in Morocco on Sunday.

Captain Azeezat Oduntan scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 89th minute to send the Nigerian youngsters into the last four for only the second time in their history.

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The breakthrough came after Oluebube Umejiaku was fouled inside the penalty area, prompting the referee to award Nigeria a spot kick. Oduntan stepped forward and converted to give the Flamingos a dramatic late lead.

The victory marks Nigeria's return to the semi-finals for the first time since their historic third-place finish at the 2022 edition in India.

The contest was closely fought, with Nigeria creating several opportunities but struggling to beat Venezuela's goalkeeper and captain, Valeria Rebanales.

Tosin Rafiu came close in the 19th minute, but Rebanales reacted well to tip her effort over the crossbar. The Venezuelan goalkeeper was again called into action in the 35th minute, denying Mary Dunstan.

Oluwakemi Adegbuyi also threatened before half-time, but neither side could find the breakthrough as the teams went into the interval goalless.

Venezuela had opportunities of their own, with Ariana Ojeda and Migleydys Bolsegui testing Nigeria's defence.

The second half continued in a similarly competitive fashion, with the Flamingos pushing for a goal against a Venezuelan side that had already demonstrated its resilience by eliminating Germany in the round of 16.

Nigeria eventually found the breakthrough through Oduntan's late penalty, ending Venezuela's challenge and securing a place among the tournament's final four.

The result extends the Flamingos' impressive run in Morocco. After losing their opening group match 2-1 to Poland, Akeem Busari's side recovered with victories over Puerto Rico and defending champions DPR Korea to progress from Group B.

They subsequently defeated Mexico 2-1 in the round of 16 before overcoming Venezuela to reach the semi-finals.

Nigeria's victory also keeps alive their ambition of winning the competition for the first time.

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Meanwhile, the other African team in the quarter-finals, Ghana were eliminated on Sunday, with Japan edging them 1-0 to advance.

The Flamingos will now turn their attention to the semi-finals as they seek to take another step towards the title.