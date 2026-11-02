Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - 3sc Thrash Abia Warriors As Rivers United Retain Top Spot

The Matchday 11 results leave Rivers United, Rangers International, Bendel Insurance, and Kano Pillars level on 18 points at the top, separated only by goal difference.

Shooting Stars delivered one of their most convincing performances of the season on Sunday, thrashing Abia Warriors 4-1 in Ibadan, as Rivers United maintained their top spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after an eventful Matchday 11 that produced 20 goals across eight matches.

The Ibadan-based side dominated the encounter at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, to secure a much-needed victory and move into 10th position with 15 points from 11 matches.

Damilola Akinola opened the scoring in the fourth minute, and Sodiq Ibrahim extended the lead in the 41st minute.

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Ibrahim completed his brace deep into first-half added time to deliver a commanding 3-0 lead at the interval.

Abia Warriors pulled one back in the 80th minute, raising hopes of a late recovery. However, Issa Yusuf restored Shooting Stars' three-goal advantage with an 88th-minute strike to complete the emphatic victory.

In Kano, Nasarawa United's five-match unbeaten run ended in a 2-0 defeat to Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Ibrahim Yahaya gave the hosts an early advantage in the 15th minute before Fabian Nworie doubled their lead in the 64th minute to secure maximum points for the Sai Masu Gida.

The defeat saw Nasarawa United drop to the fifth position with 17 points, while Kano Pillars climbed to fourth with 18 points, strengthening their position among the early contenders.

At the top of the table, Rivers United remained leaders despite a 1-1 draw with Rangers International.

The result left both clubs level on 18 points, although Rivers United retained first place with a superior goal difference of 10, compared with Rangers' five. Rivers have played 11 matches, while Rangers have two games in hand.

Bendel Insurance also moved to 18 points after securing a valuable 2-1 away victory over Kwara United. The Benin-based club climbed to third position, with a game in hand over the two leading sides.

Elsewhere, Enyimba secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Kun Khalifat to move to 16th position with 11 points, offering the Aba-based side some relief in their campaign.

Plateau United and Warri Wolves shared the points in a 1-1 draw, while Katsina United defeated Sporting Lagos 2-1 to strengthen their position in the top half of the standings.

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Inter Lagos and Rangers Bees also drew, leaving both sides struggling towards the bottom of the table.

Inter Lagos remain bottom with three points after a three-point and three-goal deduction for an infringement. Warri Wolves, who also suffered a similar deduction, occupy 17th position with 10 points.

The Matchday 11 results leave Rivers United, Rangers International, Bendel Insurance and Kano Pillars separated only by goal difference at the top, with each club having 18 points.

Nasarawa United follow in fifth place with 17 points, while Plateau United, Barau FC, Niger Tornadoes and Katsina United all have 16 points.

With several outstanding fixtures, the battle for early-season supremacy remains closely contested as the 2026/27 NPFL campaign progresses.