Liberia: Five Weeks After Police Arrest, Family Says Paynesville Man Has Vanished

2 November 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Alphanso G. Kalama

PAYNESVILLE — Benjamin Morris has not been seen by his family in more than five weeks, since police arrested him in Paynesville on Sept. 22, and his relatives say police have not told them where he is.

His wife, parents and other relatives marched, partly undressed, from the 72nd Kpelleh Town community to the Liberia National Police's Jacob Town depot, Zone 9, to demand that police produce him and the vehicle he was driving when he was arrested.

"I want to see my husband, I'm missing him bad way," said his wife, Rich Kamara. She said the couple's three children have been sent home from school because the fees have not been paid. "Who will pay my children school fee?" she said.

Kamara said Morris, who is believed to be in his 30s, called her on the day of his arrest and told her to meet him at the Jacob Town station. When she arrived, she said, she saw him inside a white pickup leaving the depot. It was the last time she saw him, and her efforts to reach him since have failed.

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Morris' brother, Kenneth Morris, said police told the family that Benjamin had been moved from the Jacob Town depot to the White Plains police station and then to LNP headquarters. He said relatives went to each place several times but could not find him or get reliable information about his detention.

The family went to court, he said, and a sheriff accompanied relatives to the police facilities where Morris was said to be held. The visits did not find him at any of them, Kenneth Morris said.

He said police assured the family that both Morris and his vehicle were safe, but that relatives have not been allowed to see either. The vehicle was first believed to be at the Jacob Town depot but was gone when relatives went back, he said. The family also said two desk officers at the depot, whom they did not name, acknowledged that the depot held records of Morris' detention.

Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations Nelson Freeman came to the depot as tensions rose and spoke briefly with the family. He did not tell reporters where Morris is.

"I shared my number with them so we can have a meeting in the soonest possible period that will address the concern," Freeman said.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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