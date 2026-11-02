Liberia: Lawmakers Fail Accountability Test

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has raised serious concerns about accountability and constituency representation in Liberia's Legislature, revealing that half of the lawmakers monitored failed to submit formal reports on their activities, while more than one-third operated without functional constituency offices during the second constituency break.

The findings, contained in Naymote's 2026 Legislative Constituency Monitoring Report, titled "Assessing Representatives' Engagement, Accountability, and Responsibilities During Liberia's Second Constituency Break," expose weaknesses in how members of the House of Representatives account to constituents, communicate their legislative activities and maintain accessible offices for citizens.

Although 91.7 percent of the lawmakers monitored returned to their respective districts between July 17 and October 9, 2026, only 50 percent submitted formal reports documenting their constituency activities, while 62.4 percent maintained functional constituency offices.

The assessment covered 72 electoral districts across Liberia's 15 counties, excluding District #10 in Montserrado County because of a court case involving Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Presenting the findings, Naymote Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo said the monitoring exercise was designed to determine whether lawmakers were fulfilling their responsibilities to constituents during legislative breaks.

Of the 72 representatives monitored, 66, representing 91.7 percent, reportedly returned to their districts. However, only 56 lawmakers, or 77.8 percent, organized town hall meetings, while 51, representing 70.8 percent, engaged local media or participated in radio programs.

Jarwolo emphasized that the exercise was not intended to discredit lawmakers but to encourage improved constituency engagement and accountability.

"This is not to bring the lawmaker down. This is just to help the lawmaker succeed," he said.

He explained that Naymote assessed representatives against five indicators: district visits, town hall meetings, radio programs, formal reporting and functional constituency offices.

"Did they visit their district? Did they organize town hall meetings? Do you have radio programs? Do you present reports to anybody? Those are the things we were looking at," Jarwolo stated.

Jarwolo expressed particular concern about the absence of formal reporting among half of the lawmakers, arguing that constituents often lack access to documented information about their representatives' legislative and constituency activities.

"One of the things we are looking at is reporting. You cannot go to any district and say, 'I want to see your lawmaker's report for 2025.' You can't find it," he said.

He maintained that representatives should regularly inform constituents about bills they have sponsored or supported, committee assignments, oversight activities, advocacy initiatives and development projects funded through the national budget.

Jarwolo also questioned the nature of some constituency activities, emphasizing that representation should extend beyond donations and occasional assistance to individuals.

"Most of the activities were donating rice, running clearances, and just different things," he said.

He argued that lawmakers must demonstrate their legislative contributions and provide citizens with verifiable information about their performance.

The monitoring presentation identified representatives who reportedly met all five indicators, including Representative Thomas A. Goshua of Grand Bassa County District #5, Representative Rugie Yartu Barry of Montserrado County District #1 and Representative Prescillia A. Cooper of Montserrado County District #5.

Representative Sekou Karneh of Montserrado County District #2 reportedly met four indicators but did not maintain a radio program.

In Margibi County, Representative Ivar K. Jones of District #2 maintained a functional office, visited his district, engaged the media and submitted a report but did not organize a town hall meeting.

Meanwhile, Representative Bintu Masaley of Grand Cape Mount County District #1 was reported to have failed all five indicators, including maintaining a functional office, visiting her district, organizing town hall meetings, radio engagement and submitting a formal report.

Representative Roland O. Cooper of Margibi County District #1 was similarly reported to have failed all five indicators.

Representative Ellen A. Attoh-Wreh of Margibi County District #3 maintained a functional office, visited her district and organized a town hall meeting. However, complete information about her radio engagement and formal reporting was not provided.

Naymote said the exercise involved deploying 72 monitors, one in each district, supported by interns and its office team. Monitoring included telephone calls to lawmakers, field visits, constituency office inspections and engagements with community members.

The organization used Google Forms, Open Data Kit (ODK), telephone verification and physical inspections, reporting an overall coverage rate of 98.6 percent.

Jarwolo disclosed that the exercise had encouraged some previously inactive lawmakers to increase their constituency engagements.

"I can tell you some of the lawmakers who disagreed, who were not active in the report, became more active. They felt that when there is a report showing that you are not going to the district, it makes things a little bad. So they are moving to the district," he said.

He added: "Our work is just to check whether they are going to the district."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The findings come amid growing public expectations for greater transparency and accountability from elected officials. House Speaker Richard Koon has also publicly encouraged lawmakers to return to their districts and engage constituents.

To address the identified weaknesses, Naymote recommended that representatives publish constituency visit schedules in advance, indicating visit dates, town hall locations and radio stations through which citizens can engage them.

It also called for a standardized reporting template requiring lawmakers to document bills considered or sponsored, committee activities, oversight engagements, advocacy initiatives, budget allocations and development projects implemented in their districts.

Additionally, the organization urged representatives to maintain functional constituency offices and employ staff capable of documenting citizens' concerns, monitoring government projects, tracking budget allocations and following up with relevant ministries and agencies.

Naymote disclosed that it would distribute the report across the counties and conduct a follow-up survey involving between 50 and 60 citizens in each electoral district to assess public perceptions of lawmakers' performance.

The organization said it would not disclose the identities of its district monitors because of concerns about possible pressure or retaliation. The monitors included individuals with backgrounds in journalism, civil society and teaching.