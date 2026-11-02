Liberia: Nyanti Outlines Global Peace, Security Agenda for Liberia's UNSC Presidency

On Friday, October 30, 2026, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mme. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, held a briefing with members of the diplomatic and consular corps accredited to Liberia on the country's preparations, strategic priorities, and planned activities ahead of its historic assumption of the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in December 2026.

The high-level diplomatic briefing and cocktail reception provided an opportunity for the Government of Liberia to share its vision for the upcoming presidency, reaffirm its commitment to multilateral diplomacy, and strengthen cooperation with international partners in advancing global peace and security.

Addressing the gathering, Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed appreciation to Liberia's international partners for their overwhelming support during the country's successful election to the Security Council in June 2025 for the 2026-2027 term.

"First and foremost, we are very grateful for the support that enabled us to get on the UNSC," Minister Nyanti stated, describing Liberia's election as a significant milestone in the nation's diplomatic history and an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to international decision-making on peace, security, and stability.

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The Foreign Minister emphasized the historic significance of Liberia's upcoming presidency, particularly in light of the country's own experience with civil conflict and its remarkable journey toward peace, reconciliation, and democratic governance.

She noted that Liberia, having benefited from one of the United Nations' major peacekeeping operations, has transitioned from a nation that once relied on international support to restore peace to one now entrusted with helping lead global efforts to maintain international peace and security.

Minister Nyanti stressed that Liberia's experience offers valuable lessons in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, national reconciliation, and post-conflict recovery, which the country intends to bring to its leadership of the Security Council.

During the briefing, Foreign Minister Nyanti highlighted five key priorities that will guide Liberia's engagement on the Security Council:

1. Women, Peace and Security: Advancing women's meaningful participation and leadership in conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and decision-making.

2. Youth, Peace and Security: Promoting the inclusion of young people as essential partners in peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and sustainable development.

3. Climate Change, Conflict and Natural Resources: Addressing the relationship between climate-related challenges, natural resource governance, and threats to international peace and security.

4. Regional and Subregional Security: Strengthening cooperation to address emerging security challenges across the Mano River Union, ECOWAS, and the Sahel.

5. UN Security Council Reform and Peacekeeping: Supporting a more representative, effective, and responsive Security Council, while advocating reforms that strengthen United Nations peacekeeping operations.

The Foreign Minister underscored Liberia's commitment to working collaboratively with all Security Council members, the wider United Nations membership, and regional organizations to advance constructive dialogue and collective solutions to pressing international security challenges.

She further highlighted Liberia's longstanding relationship with the United Nations, recalling its role as a founding member of the organization and its historic return to the Security Council more than six decades after its previous membership in 1961.

Speaking on behalf of the diplomatic community, the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of the Republic of Cameroon to Liberia, H.E. Beng Yela Augustine Gang, commended the Government of Liberia for its engagement and welcomed the country's forthcoming leadership of the Security Council.

Ambassador Gang noted that Liberia's presidency carries significance beyond its national borders, reflecting the aspirations and shared interests of the African continent.

"The way and manner in which Foreign Minister Nyanti has framed the priorities for the continent are on course. This is great for Liberia and Africa. We share a common African agenda and interest," Ambassador Gang stated.

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During the interactive session, ambassadors representing Egypt, Cuba, Ghana, and other countries exchanged views on pressing international security challenges, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Sudan.

The diplomats expressed hope that Liberia would leverage its presidency to encourage dialogue, support peaceful conflict resolution, and advance international cooperation in addressing these crises.

Minister Nyanti welcomed the engagement and reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to constructive diplomacy, international solidarity, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The diplomatic briefing forms part of the Government of Liberia's broader "Liberia's Road to the Presidency" initiative, officially launched on October 26, 2026, during the national commemoration of United Nations Day.

The initiative seeks to raise public awareness, deepen national ownership, strengthen diplomatic partnerships, and mobilize support for Liberia's historic leadership role.